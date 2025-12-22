Reds Bring Back Familiar Utility Player on Minor League Contract

The Cincinnati Reds have re-signed utility player P.J. Higgins to a minor league contract, per the team's transaction log.

Higgins, 32, has spent the last two seasons with the Reds organization. The veteran played in 111 games with Triple-A Louisville in 2025, slashing .240/.300/.345 with 24 extra-base hits. He played 29 games at first base, 22 games at third base, and 66 games at catcher.

Higgins was drafted in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of Old Dominion University. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs on May 19, 2021, against the Washington Nationals. He went 0-3 in the game.

He played in 83 games for the Cubs across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, slashing .210/.291/.348 with 18 extra-base hits. He played first base, third base, and catcher for Chicago.

Higgins is a nice minor league depth piece for the organization and gives them a veteran presence at Triple-A Louisville.

