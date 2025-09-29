Inside The Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers Set Rotation For Playoff Series Against Cincinnati Reds

The Reds and Dodgers will face off in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Sep 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday night and they'll be facing former Cy Young winner, Blake Snell,

The Dodgers' rotation for the series will be Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yanamoto, followed by Shohei Ohtani in Game 3 if needed, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

It is likely that the Reds will throw their ace, Hunter Greene, in Game one, but with Nick Lodolo having thrown out of the bullpen on Sunday, it is currently unclear if he will be available to start in Wednesday's game.

The Reds had just a 3% chance to make the playoffs on September 16, but went 8-3 down the stretch to clinch their first postseason berth since 2020 and their first in a full season since 2013.

It'll be a best-of-three series at Dodger Stadium starting Tuesday at 9:08 ET on ESPN.

