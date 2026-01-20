The Unfinished Symphony of the Reds’ 2026 Offseason: Three Moves That Can Make Them Contenders

Since we last saw each other, there has been some shifts in the Reds' offseason, specifically a couple really unique trades to straighten out the roster and improve the budget. Not only that, but we have also seen three huge free agent chips fall. Alex Bregman (Cubs), Kyle Tucker (Dodgers), and Bo Bichette (Mets) all found new homes.

One of the biggest reliefs was moving some redundant pieces off the Reds' roster. Nick Krall was able to get a pitching prospect, Mariners' 2025 11th rounder RHP Dusty Revis for right handed reliever Yosver Zulueta. Now this is a two-fer, not only did Krall save $820,000 on the books, but he was able to get and reset a timeclock of control on a 21-year-old pitcher in Revis. His scouting report quotes "tremendous athlete and explosive mover, electric 92-95 mph heater, still untapped potential." Either way this turns out, Krall deserves props for this swap.

The next trade was quite a bit more complex with a lot of moving parts. But again, the Reds' front office was able to save another $3.2 million of precious payroll by moving IF/OF Gavin Lux to the Tampa Bay Rays, who in turn shipped OF Josh Lowe to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league pitcher righty Chris Clark, where after all that the Reds received a really good bullpen arm in lefty Brock Burke. Just so you know, Burke can throw to both left-handed and right-handed hitters and he induces ground balls at a 50.6% clip.

That is a little over $4 million saved, two 40-man roster spots opened up, some clarity on the 2026 roster, and who plays where. Now I know the glass-half-full people are going to be like, "What are you going to do with $4 million?!" I am glad you asked. This is where Krall and the front office have to do some heavy lifting and take some chances. The payroll is now sitting at around $120.5 million. Where are they going to go to get the extra space to add to their roster?

Trade Singer?

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

For some unknown reason the first thing on everyone's mind is moving Brady Singer's $12.75 million contract, but that shouldn't happen. The idea that you would trade Singer doesn't even pass the eyeball test. First off, there is no other starter on the roster who has started 30+ games in a season even once. Singer has done it back-to-back years in 2024-2025 (32 & 32) and started no less than 29 games the last 3 seasons. He's made at least 27 starts in four of the last five seasons.

If I am Nick Krall, I am trying to extend Singer another 5 seasons. He is reliable, durable, keeps the ball in the park, and can eat valuable innings. This team just does not have that starter right now so having Singer take the ball every fifth day is monumental for the club moving forward.

What Moves Should Be Made?

Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images

The Reds need to re-shape other pieces of the roster, payroll, and get the depth chart straightened out. First, it's about identifying trade partners. How can you get creative, move pieces from depth to fill need all the while looking at the next 2-3 years for roster management. Who are free agents and who is depth? Where is need and where is depth needed?

The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of starting pitching depth, and just like when choosing to let go of Lux because he was the odd man out, who of the starters do you move? We have already touched on Singer. Well, Hunter Greene is under a cherry contract. It might be the best contract in the game if he can stay healthy. Cross Greene off of the trade list. Lefty Andrew Abbott is coming into his own and is looking like a reliable starter. He should also be safe. I am not moving Rhett Lowder or Chase Burns because of their major league service time. So that leads to LHP Nick Lodolo.

I am a fan of Lodolo. Some hitters have said he is the toughest pitcher to hit against. He is coming off his best season (28 starts, 3.33 ERA, 156 K, 156 2/3 IP) so if you were to make Lodolo available, there would be no shortage of suitors. He has two years of control left, which makes him valuable on the trade market.

Who are the best fits? The Braves, Mets, Orioles and Yankees are all looking for starters. There are obvious teams that don't match up well with the Reds like the Atlanta Braves so I would cross them off the list. In my opinion Brian Cashman overvalues his prospects, and even though Ryan Weathers is not near as valuable as Lodolo, you can see from the Yankees package of minor leaguers that went to the Marlins, outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendon Jones along with infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus, that you're likely to get more quantity over quality from Cashman. I don't even pick up the phone unless he puts Spencer Jones on the table.

Now we've narrowed it down to the Mets and Orioles. Also, you have to remember the Brewers have starter Wandy Peralta out there and the top free agent on the market LHP Framber Valdez is available too so these trading partners can go in a heartbeat. You must have some sense of urgency here, but with an attitude of you don't have to trade Lodolo, but would make him available for the right package. I would expect one of these teams to end up with Valdez and I'm betting on the Orioles. So, let's get going.

At this point, you are trading from strength, which is important. You don't have to do anything and that needs to be clear. But also, if you get a great offer that makes sense and fills multiple needs you will listen on Lodolo. If David Stearns wants Lodolo, who comes with two years of control, I reference what Boston gave up for LHP Garrett Crochet, who also had two years of control left and what Stearns gave up (solid RHP Jose Butto, Mets' #2 Prospect Drew Gilbert & Mets' #10 Prospect Blade Tidwell) for two months and 27 1/3 innings of lefty reliever Tyler Rogers at the last trade deadline. My ask for Lodolo, who is in HIGH demand, would be IF/OF Mark Vientos, along with prospects CF Carson Benge, RHP Jonah Tong, and 1B/OF Ryan Clifford.

Want to argue my price on Lodolo? Go ahead. Crochet was traded in December 2024 for C Kyle Teel (#25 MLB Prospect), OF Braden Montgomery (#54 MLB Prospect, infielder Chase Meidroth (Boston #11 Prospect) and right hander Wikelman Gonzalez (Boston's #14 Prospect). What are the Mets giving up? Benge is MLB's 21st overall prospect, Tong is MLB's 46th Prospect, and Clifford is the Mets' No. 8 Prospect. Vientos has nowhere to play for the Mets, so Vientos & Clifford are the swaps for Meidroth and Gonzalez. Before you start shaking your head, Lodolo had a higher WAR (4.9 to 4.1), ERA+ (137 to 115), and more innings pitched (156 2/3 to 146) than Crochet. Lodolo has the upside to strikeout a ton of hitters, but Crochet may always dominate that stat based on his 209 K's to Lodolo's 156, WHIPs were almost identical (1.079 to 1.068).

This move right here fills a big right-handed power void with Vientos, who hit 27 home runs in 111 games and 454 plate appearances in 2024. Last season, he only hit 17 HR in 121 games and 463 plate appearances. Scouting on Vientos is that he hits the ball hard, but has not had the opportunity to play consistently every day. Over 162 games he averages 28 HR & 81 RBI. The Reds give him the runway of 150+ starts and you have a legit clean-up hitter. Vientos can play first base for the Reds or DH if Sal Stewart wins the every day job. Whoever is the superior defender plays in the field. They could share time between the two positions. Vientos can also hold down third base if Ke'Bryan Hayes were to spend any time on the injured list. Tong goes into the rotation, and Benge/Clifford beef up your outfield prospect cupboard and bring something the organization significantly lacks: power. Voilà, you have fixed your depth and filled your pipeline back up.

If Stearns doesn't want to give up this haul, you can go see if the Orioles want to add to their rotation. There is a trade to be made easily. If Brian Cashman wants to get serious and offer what it needs to sting to acquire a quality starter, then you can build a market for Lodolo. But I am willing to bet, with how the Mets owner Steve Cohen is wanting cheap, cost controlled starters in which Lodolo is one and has the potential just like Crochet to be one of the top left handers in the game.

This deal can literally happen. It would give you another $3,085,000 in payroll relief so in total the Reds have saved $7.1 million plus the extra budget room. Call it roughly between $8.1 million and $13.1 million. We're not even done yet.

Sorry Steve

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) grits his teeth after hitting in a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Hayes in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is one more deal the Reds should make. Who else is one upcoming free agent that you are probably not going to re-sign?

They should trade catcher Tyler Stephenson. Look, they are only $300,000 away in arbitration numbers so this is not looking like a good situation from the even the cheap seats. That is irrelevant though, as the Reds are not likely to extend or sign Stephenson after 2026. In a catcher light market, especially for offensive catchers, Stephenson is likely to command $15-20 million per year. The Giants, Nationals, Padres, Rangers, Rays, Red Sox, Yankees, and even the Pirates are catcher needy teams that could sign him. I believe Stephenson will get a 5-year, $100 million contract.

I know it hurts but you have to turn one season of Stephenson into multiple years of control of some need or prospect depth to keep refilling the pipeline. Now you are acting like the Rays model, which is the Reds only realistic and sustainable way of building a consistent winner, there are two teams that could be eyeing Stephenson: San Diego and Tampa Bay.

The Padres and A.J. Preller are in need of a starting catcher, but I don't feel the teams match up that well. If they were willing to swap lefty reliever Adrian Morejon, plus a couple prospects like left hander Kruz Schoolcraft and catcher Ty Harvey for Stephenson and a starter like Chase Petty I would listen. I don't think they would.

Haven't we mentioned the Rays a ton this article? It started out with a Lux to the Rays trade in a 3-way swap and we are going to almost end the piece with a Stephenson to Tampa Bay deal. There is one position that has haunted the Rays since 2008 and that's catcher. They just were in the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes before the Phillies ultimately re-signed him.

What could the Reds use? First off, they should ask for right-handed reliever Griffin Jax, plus a couple of prospects. Krall should offer Stephenson to the Tampa Bay Rays for Jax, right hander Michael Forret and outfielder Slater de Brun. Forret and De Brun are 7th and 8th in the Rays farm system, respectively. Is this a lot for Stephenson? Absolutely, but again this is a really thin catching market. It's even thinner for an offensive catching profile.

The Reds are in the driver's seat, and if nobody matches your offer, you can roll into 2026 with Stephenson behind the plate. The only way to approach trades is from a position of strength. The Reds should have no problem with having catcher Jose Trevino being the starter for a year. Top prospect Alfredo Duno is on the way to take over full time in 2027 or 2028. Either trade, from the Padres to Rays, put the Reds in a better position while adding another $3-$3.4 million. Your total available payroll now is between $11-17.5 million and you've improved your roster overall.

How are we looking? The rotation is now Greene, Abbott, Singer, Burns, Tong.

Your new lineup? Friedl CF, Marte RF, EDLC SS, Vientos 1B/DH, Steer 2B, Bleday LF, Stewart 1B/DH, Hayes 3B, and Trevino C.

That bullpen? RHP Pagan Closing, RHP Jax Set Up, RHP Santillan Set Up, middle relievers RHP Ashcraft, RHP Johnson, LHP Burke, LHP Ferguson, with RHP Connor Phillips being the long man. In the minors you have RHP Aguiar, RHP Franco, RHP Maxwell, RHP Mey, LHP Moll, & LHP Williamson all waiting in the wings at Louisville.

Blockbuster Move

Sep 25, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One more thing, the Reds still have almost $20 million to improve the lineup. This is where we are going to improve the team's chances of not only making the playoffs, but winning the National Central and making a major run. You do remember when I suggested keeping right-handed prospect Rhett Lowder because of service time? Well, you can't start them all every fifth day, so I am making Lowder my centerpiece in a blockbuster deal for Minnesota Twins All-Star Byron Buxton.

Buxton has a full no-trade clause, but the consensus is, the Reds are one of the teams he would be willing to waive that no trade for. What will it take? This will hurt even worse than the Stephenson trade.

The Reds should offer RHP Rhett Lowder, the #80 MLB/#5 Reds Prospect, #8 Reds Prospect SS Edwin Arroyo, and 2025 3rd rounder/#15 Reds Prospect RHP Mason Morris to the Twins for Buxton and catcher Ryan Jeffers.

Why would the Twins make this deal? First off, it's not even just about Lowder. They have a hole at shortstop and Arroyo conceivably could be ready to take over the position by midseason. With the Twins rebuild well underway, Arroyo could be allowed some rope because his defense is Major League ready now. Arroyo fills a huge need. While it's hard for the Reds to move on from Lowder, the Twins will have a starter ready to develop for them like they've done so many other arms before at the MLB level. Lowder won't have to toil around at Triple-A long. I seem to remember right hander Jose Berrios' 8.02 ERA in the Twins 2016 rebuild. Adding in right hander Mason Morris gives them a top 100 (#83) 2025 draftee who likely will be able to make their rotation by 2028. Not only this, but it also sheds just over $20 Million ($20.165,714) off the Twins payroll which is right where the Reds have room to work within.

For the Reds, this fixes the right-handed power hitter legitimately. Elly De La Cruz gets not only a force behind him to protect him in the lineup, but a mentor in Buxton who is ready to lead a young team back to the playoffs. Jeffers has been mentioned as a trade candidate for quite a while. With the Twins signing cather Victor Carantini, Jeffers' inclusion in this trade bolsters their catching position for another year. He could split time with Trevino. Plus, Jeffers right-handed power even bolsters the back end of the lineup.

The biggest thing this trade brings is leadership and a veteran who's been in the playoffs. Byron Buxton. The Reds could move TJ Friedl to left field, which they're already experimenting with.

What's the count now? With Buxton's $14.3 million and Jeffers' $6.7 million salary, the Reds have added around $20 million to the payroll. That should put them somewhere between $130-$135 million in payroll for 2026.

Remember those ticket sales? Buxton would immediately pay dividends there and the Reds are fortified through 2028. Buxton is locked in for around $15 million per season.

These moves give the Reds and De La Cruz the next three years to win it all with a strong young core and elite starting pitching. Again, it's hard to move players and prospects, but at some point, when you are ready to compete, you must turn your depth into the correct pieces that fit what you've built. You're either a farm system for the big payroll teams or you are an innovator of talent acquisition and roster construction.

These moves would put the Reds in position to win this season and beyond.