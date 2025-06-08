National Outlet Says Reds Slugger Needs a Fresh Start, We’re Not Buying It
Mark Feinsand from MLB.com wrote an article and mentioned eight players who could use a change of scenery.
One of the players he mentioned who would benefit from this is Reds' infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
"He crushed the ball during his rehab assignment at Triple-A, giving the Reds hope that his bat can help now that he’s back from the injured list (he homered in Friday's suspended game) -- assuming he can stay healthy, which has been a problem during his brief career," Feinsand wrote.
"But where will he play? CES is seemingly blocked at first base by Spencer Steer, while Steer, Gavin Lux, Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson have been splitting up DH duties. If CES shows he can be a consistent offensive weapon, Cincinnati might look to him in a first base/DH platoon with Steer, but it’s just as likely that the Reds could move him to a team with a need at one of those spots, giving him a fresh start somewhere else."
Encarnacion-Strand has homered in his first two games back from the injured list with the Reds. In the second game on Saturday, he played third base and he is penciled in the lineup at third base again on Sunday.
If Encarnacion-Strand shows that he can play a consistent third base, that makes this Cincinnati lineup much more dangerous.
The 25-year-old told Jim Day on Saturday that he feels 100% healthy and it's the healthiest he's felt since he's been in the major leagues.
Trading the young slugger wouldn't make much sense.
A healthy and confident CES could do wonders for this Cincinnati offense.
You can read Feinstand's full article here.
