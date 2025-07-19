Inside The Reds

New York Mets Call Up Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

Herget appeared in 14 games for the Reds in 2023.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Kevin Herget (57) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A late Reds comeback fell short, as the Brewers took a 10-8 win Saturday afternoon.
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Kevin Herget (57) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A late Reds comeback fell short, as the Brewers took a 10-8 win Saturday afternoon. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds beat the Mets 8-4 on Friday night and the Mets were forced to throw Brandon Waddell 3 2/3 innings. On Saturday, the Mets sent down Waddell and called up a former Reds pitcher, Kevin Herget.

The 34-year-old has pitched in two games this season and has given up one earned run over three innings.

Herget pitched in 14 games for the Reds in the 2023 season and had an ERA of 5.18 with 13 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.

The right-hander has also spent time with the Brewers, Rays, and Braves.

The Mets will be retiring David Wright's number before Saturday's game. Nick Martinez will get the start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see the Mets' announcement below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

