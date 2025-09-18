Playoff Push: Reds Need Their Stars to Shine, MLB Analyst Says
The Cincinnati Reds are two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot with 10 games remaining.
The Reds are just 26-29 since the All-Star break and their offensive struggles are a big reason why.
To be more specific, Elly De La Cruz's struggles are a big reason why.
"But if the Reds are going to play in the postseason for the first time since 2020, they'll need more from their star players," Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated wrote. "Elly De La Cruz has slumped of late, and it'll be crucial for him to get back on track. The shortstop is slashing just .175/.266/.246 this month, with three extra-base hits in 57 at-bats. He hasn’t homered since July 31 and has just one home run since the All-Star break, compared to 18 in the first half."
Rasmussen is correct. This Cincinnati offense is built around De La Cruz playing well, hitting for power, and being aggressive on the base paths. When he struggles, the whole offense tends to struggle.
De La Cruz and the Reds have 10 games to try to get hot to close out the season and catch the teams in front of them in the Wild Card chase.
You can see Rasmussen's thoughts on how the rest of the contenders break through here.
The Reds start a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
