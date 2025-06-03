Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Key Outfielder Austin Hays
Austin Hays has been on the injured list since May 29 with a left foot contusion after fouling a pitch off of his foot.
He initially stayed in the game to run the bases, but was later removed.
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters before Tuesday's game against the Brewers and gave a positive update on Hays.
He is out of his walking boot and has been doing baseball activities for the last couple of days. He is also running in the pool and appears on track to be activated on Sunday, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
The Cincinnati offense really missed Hays's bat in the lineup and has scored three runs or less in each game of their three-game losing streak.
The 29-year-old is hitting .303 with an OPS of .901 and has six home runs and 25 RBIs this season.
