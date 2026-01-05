Cincinnati Reds Have Decision to Make on Former Top Prospect

After breaking onto the scene in a big way before the All-Star break in 2024, Rece Hinds played in just 15 games with the Reds in 2025.

Hinds had the best season of his career in Triple-A Louisville, slashing .302/.359/.563 with 52 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases. He also cut down his strikeout rate with Triple-A Louisville from 38% in 2024 to 26% in 2025.

In his 15 big league games last season, Hinds struggled to find his stride, slashing .116/.136/.415 with three extra-base hits and 21 strikeouts in 15 games. However, he never really got consistent playing time, which can make it hard for a young player to adjust to the bigs.

While Hinds still has one minor league option remaining, it's clear he has nothing left to prove down there. The Reds have a decision to make on Hinds. For a team that lacks power, they should give the 25-year-old outfielder a look. If the Reds don't add an impact bat before the season, Hinds should be given every opportunity to make the team out of camp.

Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about Hinds late in the season in 2025.

“He’s hitting for average, he’s playing defense," Francona told C. Trent Rosecrans. "We’ve talked about it a bunch. He’s going to be a guy who has to play, and the way we were situated, that wasn’t going to happen...When you put him in a bench role, he’s not suited to that. We kind of know that, and when you’re trying to contend, it’s hard to put somebody out there and let them sink or swim.”

In 2024, after being called up, Hinds slashed .500/.542/.1.409 with nine extra-base hits, including five home runs, in his first 24 plate appearances with the team. While pitchers adjusted, he was ultimately sent back down, but that stretch shows the potential and upside he has.

While he certainly has swing and miss issues, Hinds has the pop and the potential to be a real difference maker in the lineup.

