Reds Veteran Considered Top Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
MLB.com put other their list of 20 starting pitchers that could be traded and one Cincinnati Reds pitcher made that list. Nick Martinez.
Martinez has been up and down this season, going 6-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 20 games and 105 2/3 innings.
"Martinez is playing on a one-year, $21.05 million deal after accepting the qualifying offer last winter, so the Reds won’t be able to receive Draft-pick compensation if he departs via free agency this offseason, "MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote. "The right-hander had a solid nine-start stretch from April 22 through June 7 (2.82 ERA), but he’s posted a 7.71 ERA over his past seven outings, including a five-inning, 10-run shellacking against the Marlins in his last start."
"Only two starts earlier, Martinez flirted with a no-hitter against the Padres, showing the broad spectrum of what he’s capable of doing. Martinez’s experience pitching out of the bullpen could also intrigue some clubs, though he’s owed roughly $10 million over the remainder of the season, a high price tag for a pitcher having an uneven year."
The Reds are currently 48-46 and sit just three games back from a National League Wild Card spot. With the Reds already missing Hunter Greene and Rhett Lowder, it would be surprising to see them move on from Martinez, especially if they're still in contention for a playoff spot.
You can see the full list of 20 pitchers here.
