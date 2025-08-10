Relive Elly De La Cruz's Game-Ending Double Play on Reds and Pirates TV and Radio
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday night. Leading 2-1 with a man on first base and just one out, Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a ball 106.2 mph off the bat, but it went right into the glove of Elly De La Cruz, who threw it over to Spencer Steer for a game-ending double play.
The Reds came into Saturday's game losing three straight games and desperately needed a win. Nick Martinez gave up just one run over seven innings and Noelvi Marte had three doubles to lead the offense.
"They're all important, but it kind of felt like we had to get off the mat here," Reds closer Emilio Pagan said.
Watch the final out of the game as heard on Reds and Pirates television and radio below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast