Instant Reaction: Noelvi Marte Has Big Game at the Plate, Reds Beat Pirates 2-1
CINCINNATI- The Reds went into Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to avoid a series loss in the four-game series. Nick Martinez returned to the rotation with Nick Lodolo going on the injured list. Braxton Ashcraft started for the Pirates in an opener role. Here are our takeaways from tonight's game:
Nick Martinez pitched a gem. His final line would read seven innings, four hits, one run, two walks and four strikeouts.
Scoring Summary:
The Pirates would score the first run in the third inning. Jared Triolo doubled, and Spencer Horowitz singled to lead off the inning. Tommy Pham would drive in Triolo on a sacrifice fly. Martinez would escape the inning on a forceout and a strikeout.
The Reds would respond in the top half to tie the game. Spencer Steer singled, and Noelvi Marte would follow him with a double down the left field line, scoring Steer from first. In the seventh, Noelvi Marte would double to lead off the inning. Marte had two of the Reds' three extra-base hits. He would advance on a ground-out and score on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly.
Bullpen:
Tony Santillan had a solid bounce-back outing after blowing the lead in yesterday's game. He would record two groundouts after walking Pham. Bryan Reynolds would ground out to Spencer Steer to end the inning.
Emilio Pagan would earn the save, his 25th of the season. He walked Oneil Cruz to lead off the ninth, got Andrew McCutchen to fly out, and got the final two outs on a double play on a line drive to Elly De La Cruz. Elly would throw out Oneil Cruz to end the game.
Game Notes:
- The Reds went 0-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Noelvi Marte was responsible for three of the Reds' four extra base hits, Miguel Andujar also doubled.
- The Reds left eight runners on base.
- Elly's throw to double up Oneil Cruz was 90.8 MPH.
On Deck:
The Reds look to salvage a series split on Sunday and come away with a winning road trip. Zack Littell (9-8, 3.46 ERA) will face off against Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.45 ERA). Littell is coming off an impressive team debut. He pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts, three hits, and just one walk. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
