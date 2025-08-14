Relive Miguel Andujar's Grand Slam on Reds and Phillies Television and Radio
The Reds led the Phillies 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday when Miguel Andujar stepped up to the plate.
After fouling off a bunch of tough sliders from Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano, Andujar hit a slider that creeped over the left field wall for a grand slam to put the Reds on top 8-0.
"Somebody shake me," Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley said.
Andujar has been a huge addition for Cincinnati's offense since acquiring him at the trade deadline. It was his third home run in his last four games.
Hunter Greene threw six scoreless innings in his return to the mound of Wednesday night.
The Reds are 64-58 and just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Watch and listen to Andujar's grand slam against the Phillies as heard on Reds and Phillies television and radio below:
