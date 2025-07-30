Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Working to Bolster Another Weakness After Making Trade With Pirates

The Reds may not be done making trades ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Alex Frank

Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- The Reds front office has already made one move ahead of Thursday's MLB Trade Deadline, acquiring third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In exchange, the Reds traded away shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and relief pitcher Taylor Rogers.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi is reporting that the Reds are hoping to make another move before Thursday's deadline.

The Reds are looking to add pitching before the deadline on Thursday. He didn't mention possible targets, but it appears as if the Reds may make another deal as they sit just three games out of the third National League Wild Card spot.

With Rogers heading to Pittsburgh, the Reds could be looking to acquire another left-handed reliever. Right now, the Reds left-handed relievers include Sam Moll, a 2023 trade deadline acquisition, and Brent Suter. So another left-hander could be valaubale for the Reds bullpen for those high-leverage situations as the games grow in terms of stakes in August in September.

The Reds have also battled injuries within their starting pitching rotation. Hunter Greene has been on the injured list twice this season, and Andrew Abbott started the season on the injured list.

Abbott has been spectacular since returning in mid-April, earning an All-Star selection this season. When healthy, Greene has shown his ability to throw hard and occassionally pitch deep into ball games.

Nick Lodolo has pitched incredibly well this month, proving to be a really good middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Even though Nick Martinez and Brady Singer have pitched well at times, it still wouldn't hurt to make a move to acquie a starter at the trade deadline.

The Reds are seventh in the National League and 12th in MLB with a 3.87 ERA. They've had good pitching through most of their 108 games this season. But the final 54 games are highly important.

If the Reds want to get over the hump and get into the postseason, pitching is going to be their way in. It would behoove them to, indeed, make a move to acquire pitching at the deadline.

feed

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/News