Report: Reds Working to Bolster Another Weakness After Making Trade With Pirates
CINCINNATI -- The Reds front office has already made one move ahead of Thursday's MLB Trade Deadline, acquiring third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In exchange, the Reds traded away shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and relief pitcher Taylor Rogers.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi is reporting that the Reds are hoping to make another move before Thursday's deadline.
The Reds are looking to add pitching before the deadline on Thursday. He didn't mention possible targets, but it appears as if the Reds may make another deal as they sit just three games out of the third National League Wild Card spot.
With Rogers heading to Pittsburgh, the Reds could be looking to acquire another left-handed reliever. Right now, the Reds left-handed relievers include Sam Moll, a 2023 trade deadline acquisition, and Brent Suter. So another left-hander could be valaubale for the Reds bullpen for those high-leverage situations as the games grow in terms of stakes in August in September.
The Reds have also battled injuries within their starting pitching rotation. Hunter Greene has been on the injured list twice this season, and Andrew Abbott started the season on the injured list.
Abbott has been spectacular since returning in mid-April, earning an All-Star selection this season. When healthy, Greene has shown his ability to throw hard and occassionally pitch deep into ball games.
Nick Lodolo has pitched incredibly well this month, proving to be a really good middle-of-the-rotation starter.
Even though Nick Martinez and Brady Singer have pitched well at times, it still wouldn't hurt to make a move to acquie a starter at the trade deadline.
The Reds are seventh in the National League and 12th in MLB with a 3.87 ERA. They've had good pitching through most of their 108 games this season. But the final 54 games are highly important.
If the Reds want to get over the hump and get into the postseason, pitching is going to be their way in. It would behoove them to, indeed, make a move to acquire pitching at the deadline.