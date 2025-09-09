San Diego Padres Expected to Activate Top Starter to Face Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday
The San Diego Padres are expected to activate starting pitcher Michael King to start against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Tribune.
King is 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 11 starts this season. He has been on the injured list since the beginning of August with left knee inflammation. The August start was his only appearance since May. He had previously been dealing with a nerve injury that affected his shoulder.
“I probably was fine to pitch in a game, but now there's expectations of winning every time out," King said. "So I'm going to hold myself to that standard … every time I go out there.”
Zack Littell is expected to start for Cincinnati on Tuesday night.
You can see Acee's full announcement below:
