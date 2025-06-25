Why Cincinnati Reds Should Bolster Lineup With Trade for Dane Myers Before Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds have some needs and there should be some options to pursue to fill those needs. Let’s pinpoint a few ways Nick Krall and company can attack this trade deadline.
In this series, I am going to focus on players who closely fit a few criteria.
Firstly, they have to be available. It’s easy to say “go trade for Mike Trout!” or someone like that, but it’s likely the Angels feel they are buyers and have a shot at a weak AL Wild Card race. Is the current team a player on a likely seller at the deadline?
Second, does the cost make sense? A trade idea floated out into the ether by former GM Jim Bowden suggests the Reds should make a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for Ryan O’Hearn. While I don’t disagree that O’Hearn would be an upgrade, I also HATE the proposed cost. Chase Petty, plus other prospects, is way too much for O’Hearn. If that’s what it will take to get him, then I’m not interested in that particular player.
To be clear, I do not mind trading Chase Petty and other prospects for a big-time player, but O’Hearn is not that.
Lastly, the player must be a proven player who fills a need. I will not be covering any trades where the Reds swap a major leaguer for prospects.
So let’s get going with player number one: Dane Myers
I talked about him a lot on a recent episode of Locked On Reds. I know, Myers isn’t exactly the most household name, but consider the fact that most Reds fans (including myself, to some extent) really wanted to see the team fork over a considerable package of players for Luis Robert Jr from the Chicago White Sox. They know that name. They don’t know Myers. Let’s compare their seasons.
Dane Myers: 50 games played, .320/.371/.456, 124 wRC+, 5 Defensive Run Saved, pre-arbitration until 2027 and under team control through 2029
Luis Robert Jr: 72 games played, .185/.270/.313, 63 wRC+, -2 DRS, two club options for 2026 and 2027 that would pay him $20 million each.
Take the names away and one player is clearly better than the other. Then let’s add in one more factor related to the fit of either player. The Reds MUST improve their lineup against lefties.
The Reds are the sixth-worst team against left-handed pitchers this year. The top-10 teams against lefties are nine playoff teams and the A’s. Get better against southpaws and you improve your playoff chances.
Myers: 60 plate appearances, .382/.433/.600, 186 wRC+
Robert Jr: 71 PA, .268/.406/.464, 145 wRC+
Myers wins that argument, too.
On top of all of this is the cost. The White Sox are looking to reset their farm system by trading Robert Jr. Myers shouldn’t be as expensive.
Myers is 29 years old, so the multiple years of team control aren’t necessarily the biggest selling point because he is already at his prime age range, not before it.
Myers is a guy I would be fine with trading Chase Petty for. The Marlins will be sellers, but they will not just be talking to the Reds. Petty would get the job done, I think, in this deal.
Just in case you are wondering about that other trade idea that involves Petty, let’s look at O’Hearn’s stats and how they stack up with Myers.
O’Hearn: 66 G, .304/.385/.489, 150 wRC+, -3 DRS, free agent after this year
Vs Lefties: 49 PA, .233/.327/.279, 82 wRC+
The Reds should go get Dane Myers.