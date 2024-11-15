Will Reds New TV Deal Impact 2025 Payroll?
The Reds have a new TV home. It was announced on Thursday that Major League Baseball will produce and distribute the Reds TV broadcasts in 2025, officially putting an end to the club's run on the newly rebranded FanDuel Sports Network.
The Diamond Sports Group announced plans back in October to stop broadcasting games for a number of Major League Baseball teams in their network, the Cincinnati Reds being among them.
Partnering with Major League Baseball will expand the Reds' potential viewing audience to 13.5 million homes across a seven state region. Those who watch Reds games through a cable or satellite provider will still have that option, while a blackout free MLB TV streaming package will become available.
That same package for the Padres, Rockies and Diamondbacks cost $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the season in 2024. Prices have not yet been set for 2025.
That's one of many questions about this new TV deal that remain unanswered. The status of the Reds' broadcast crew, as well as the supporting staff at the old Bally's Sports Ohio remains up in the air. As does the look and feel of the broadcasts themselves.
Then there's the elephant in the room. How will the 2025 payroll be impacted by the loss of roughly $60 million in annual TV revenue?
Mark Sheldon of MLB.com sat down with the club's Chief Financial Officer following Thursday's announcement, and Doug Healy had good news for Reds fans.
"We will maintain payroll levels at or above 2024," Healy said. "And we will continue to give Nick Krall, Terry Francona and the entire Reds baseball operations the resources they need to field a championship caliber team at the major league level."
The Reds face an extremely important off-season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign. It should be welcomed news for many that the club's pursuit of player upgrades this winter will not be hindered by this major shift in broadcast rights for the 2025 season and beyond.
