Five Free Agent Outfielders Cincinnati Reds Could Target in Free Agency
The Reds struggled offensively in 2024. Their lack of power in the outfield was a major issue. A quartet of Will Benson, Jake Fraley, Spencer Steer, and TJ Friedl combined for just 52 home runs.
Steer had 92 RBI, but no other outfielder had more than 55.
In order for the Reds to be successful in 2025, they should go after one of the following free agent outfielders:
1. Teoscar Hernandez
Hernandez is coming off a World Series Championship after signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers. The right-hander slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBI. Hernandez has had an OPS+ above 100 in nine consecutive seasons and would give the Reds a right-handed power bat to plug in the middle of their lineup. The Dodgers did make him a Qualifying Offer.
2. Anthony Santander
Santander is coming off of an All-Star season in 2024 with the Orioles. As a switch hitter, Santander would give the Reds flexibility and power from both sides of the plate. He slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBI. The Orioles also made him a Qualifying Offer. Santander, 30, is a couple years younger than Hernandez and would be an ideal fit.
3. Jurickson Profar
Once a big-time prospect, Profar finally broke out in 2024 and had the best season of his career with the Padres. Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI. The 31-year-old switch hitter was productive from both sides of the plate. If the Reds think his 2024 season is sustainable, he may be worth signing. The Padres did not extend a Qualifying Offer to Profar.
4. Tyler O'Neil
After struggling in 2023 with the Cardinals, O'Neil had a big bounce-back season with the Red Sox, slashing .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs and 61 RBI. His 132 OPS+ was the second-best of his career and the best since his 2021 campaign. One thing that would make the Reds hesitant with O'Neil is his split. He had an OPS of 1.180 against left-handers and just .693 against right-handers. If the Reds were to sign him, they would most likely look to platoon him. The Red Sox declined to extend a Qualifying Offer to O'Neil.
5. Joc Pederson
Pederson is coming off the best offensive season of his career with the Diamondbacks at age 32. He played in 132 games, slashing .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 RBI. The left-handed batting Pederson was the Designated hitter in 79 games this season while playing left field 32 times and right field 6 times. Much like O'Neil, Pederson would most likely be a platoon player with an OPS of .844 in his career against rights and an OPS of just .630 against lefties. Pederson declined his mutual option for $14 million with Arizona.
One commonality among all five players is their defensive struggles. While the Reds aim to improve in the field, taking this risk might be necessary to boost offensive production in the lineup.
