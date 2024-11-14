Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Tyler Callihan Homers Again

Tyler Callihan homered for the second consecutive day.

Greg Kuffner

Feb. 24, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Feb. 24, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images /
In this story:

Three Reds players saw action in Wednesday's Arizona Fall League game between the Desert Dogs and the Solar Sox.

Tyler Callihan started in left field and went 1-4 with a home run. It was his second home of the fall and his second in as many days.

Edwin Arroyo started at shortstop and went 0-4. He also made his second error of the fall..

Christian Encarnacion-Strand was the designated hitter and went 1-4.

The Desert Dogs lost 2-1 and fell to 16-13 on the season.

Watch Tyler Callihan's home run below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News