Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Tyler Callihan Homers Again
Three Reds players saw action in Wednesday's Arizona Fall League game between the Desert Dogs and the Solar Sox.
Tyler Callihan started in left field and went 1-4 with a home run. It was his second home of the fall and his second in as many days.
Edwin Arroyo started at shortstop and went 0-4. He also made his second error of the fall..
Christian Encarnacion-Strand was the designated hitter and went 1-4.
The Desert Dogs lost 2-1 and fell to 16-13 on the season.
Watch Tyler Callihan's home run below:
