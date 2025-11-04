Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Cubs Pitcher to Major League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds signed pitcher Keegan Thompson to a major league deal on Tuesday afternoon.
The 30-year-old pitched in 33 games for the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, making five starts. He finished the season with a 6-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, a .265 batting average against him, and a 1.41 WHIP in 64 innings. He was used primarily as a bulk reliever. The Cubs designated Thompson for assignment on October 14, and he elected to become a free agent.
Thompson brings four seasons of Major League experience to Cincinnati. He made his MLB debut on May 2, 2021, against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. He has primarily been a reliever throughout his career, although he made 17 starts for the Cubs in 2022. For his career, he is 17-11 with a 3.64 ERA, a .224 batting average against him, and a 1.32 WHIP in 227 1/3 innings. This move most likely signals an end to Nick Martinez's time in Cincinnati. Thompson provides a similar relief pitcher at a fraction of the cost of Martinez's potential salary.
The Reds have made a few moves to free up 40-man roster spots leading up to the start of Free Agency. Infielder Santiago Espinal and reliever Ian Gibaut elected free agency after being optioned to Triple-A. Free Agency officially begins on November 6.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast