Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Cubs Pitcher to Major League Deal

He made his MLB Debut against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Ricky Logan

Aug 14, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds signed pitcher Keegan Thompson to a major league deal on Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old pitched in 33 games for the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, making five starts. He finished the season with a 6-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, a .265 batting average against him, and a 1.41 WHIP in 64 innings. He was used primarily as a bulk reliever. The Cubs designated Thompson for assignment on October 14, and he elected to become a free agent.

Thompson brings four seasons of Major League experience to Cincinnati. He made his MLB debut on May 2, 2021, against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. He has primarily been a reliever throughout his career, although he made 17 starts for the Cubs in 2022. For his career, he is 17-11 with a 3.64 ERA, a .224 batting average against him, and a 1.32 WHIP in 227 1/3 innings. This move most likely signals an end to Nick Martinez's time in Cincinnati. Thompson provides a similar relief pitcher at a fraction of the cost of Martinez's potential salary. 

The Reds have made a few moves to free up 40-man roster spots leading up to the start of Free Agency. Infielder Santiago Espinal and reliever Ian Gibaut elected free agency after being optioned to Triple-A. Free Agency officially begins on November 6.

