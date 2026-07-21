2 Players the Reds Should Trade Away at the Deadline, 1 Player They Shouldn't

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly open for business ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which could see a few of their key players traded before the month is over.

The Reds have struggled as of late, which has them sitting at the bottom of the National League Central. They're unlikely to compete for a postseason spot and a World Series title this year, which means selling would be the best option.

They have a few obvious trade pieces, but there are also players on their roster whom the Reds shouldn't look to move.

The Reds Should Trade Away Brady Singer

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have a plethora of starting pitchers in their system right now, with a lot of talent at the big league level. This season, they've dealt with a lot of injuries, but that doesn't mean they don't have a lot of talent and depth.

Brady Singer sits on an expiring contract, and it's very unlikely that he signs a new deal with the Reds at the end of the season. As a result, swinging a trade that sends Singer to a contender would make the most sense. Starting pitchers are typically highly coveted at the trade deadline. The Reds' veteran righty is heating up at the perfect time and could net them a solid return.

The Reds Shouldn't Trade Away Spencer Steer

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Spencer Steer (7) rounds the bases on an inside the park home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Steer has found himself mixed up in trade rumors, but the Reds shouldn't move him just yet. He's too valuable to Cincinnati and is putting together another productive season this year.

Steer is able to play all over the field for the Reds, which makes him more valuable than most. He can play anywhere across the infield, but he excels at first base. With the question marks surrounding Matt McLain, Steer could step in at second base, too, especially considering Edwin Arroyo doesn't hit left-handed pitching very well. Steer is also a solid outfielder with a good bat. Keeping him on the roster makes the most sense unless a team is willing to greatly overpay to acquire him.

The Reds Should Consider Trading Away Tyler Stephenson

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates his two run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Reds should certainly look to trade away Singer, they should strongly consider trading Tyler Stephenson, too.

Stephenson is in the last year of his contract, and the Reds seemingly didn't want to sign him to a new deal before letting him test free agency.

Trading him right now wouldn't hurt anything, and it would help the Reds quite a bit. Once he gets to free agency, they would have a chance to sign him, just like they would if they kept him on the roster.

Stephenson could be a coveted name at the trade deadline if he continues to hit the ball well over the next week. The Reds could trade him and re-sign him this offseason if they wanted to keep him on the roster while maximizing his value.