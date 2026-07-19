Reds Facing Tough Decision Ahead of 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds got off to a solid start this season, but they quickly fell off a cliff after the first month of the season. They recently made a big move by signing their ace, Chase Burns, to a massive contract extension, but they have some other big decisions to worry about ahead of the trade deadline.

Will the Reds sell or will they opt to buy? They could find themselves somewhere in the middle, too.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Reds would definitely be sellers at the trade deadline this season.

Reds Will Likely Sell at the Trade Deadline

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks out over the dugout rail against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Like the A's, the Reds probably aren't going to be moving anyone controllable beyond this season," Miller wrote. "However, that's quite a stockpile of impending free agents, highlighted by Suárez, who quietly has started to heat up with seven home runs in his last 27 games. If he stays warm for the next couple of weeks, he might be one of the biggest sluggers on the move for a second consecutive year. Lowe also has an .862 OPS vs. RHP this season and could be coveted for a platoon situation."

The Reds have the talent and potential to contend, but they clearly don't have the pieces working together this season. Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene, and the aforementioned Burns form an incredible core of top talent, but aside from those four, the Reds haven't seen incredible production.

As a result, selling could make the most sense if they want to maximize their postseason window with these four under contract.

Who Could the Reds Look to Trade?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) returns to the dugout after the second inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are a few players the Reds could look to trade this season, but the most obvious candidate is starting pitcher Brady Singer. Singer is on an expiring contract, while the Reds have a solid amount of starting pitching on the roster and in the farm system. The righty has been heating up as of late, which is good for his trade value ahead of the deadline. Nick Lodolo, if he can return from the injured list, is another pitcher who could be on the trade block.

Caleb Ferguson, Brock Burke, and Pierce Johnson are relief pitchers who could be moved in the coming days, too. All three of them could serve a role on a contending team. Tyler Stephenson makes sense as a trade chip if the Reds don't plan on re-signing him. Eugenio Suárez could be a trade candidate, too, only a few short months after the Queen City celebrated his return.

The Reds aren't in a perfect position, but they're not in a terrible position to sell this year, if that's what they opt to do.