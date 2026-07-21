Reds Have Clear Top Trade Partner in Potential Tyler Stephenson Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of tough decisions to make at the trade deadline this season. After a hot start, the Reds plummeted to the bottom of the National League Central standings ahead of the trade deadline. Now, the Reds look to be sellers as the deadline nears instead of buyers, as many expected they would be after a hot start in April.

They have a few players who could work as trade chips, but it's anybody on expiring contracts that makes the most sense. One player who has been gaining steam as a trade candidate is catcher Tyler Stephenson, who sits on the last year of his contract with the Reds.

Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox would make a lot of sense for Stephenson. Each of these three teams could swing a deal for the Reds backstop. But the top fit seems like the New York Yankees, who desperately need a productive catcher this season.

Yankees are the Perfect Trade Fit for Tyler Stephenson

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Wells has been horrific on offense for the Yankees. He's slashing .152/.249/.253 with six home runs and two doubles on the season. The Yankees don't have much else at the position either. Their dream addition might be Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, but that could be a steep price to pay.

The Reds could target one of the Yankees' young outfielders, like Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez, who are reportedly available. The Reds would likely have to package another piece, like Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, Nathaniel Lowe, or a prospect, to pull one of these top outfield prospects from the Yankees.

But if the Reds can find a way to turn Stephenson plus some additional capital into Dominguez, they would be in a much better spot, especially considering the Reds would have a chance to sign Stephenson in free agency at the end of the season, whether or not they trade him at the deadline.

It's seemingly unlikely they would be able to pull Dominguez from the Bronx, but stranger things have happened. Stephenson is the perfect fit for the Yankees, and Dominguez is the perfect fit for the Reds. Adding in some additional capital going to New York would make for a very intriguing trade offer.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.