3 Dream Trade Targets for Reds to Replace Injured Closer Emilio Pagán

The Cincinnati Reds had a very good bullpen for the first few weeks of the season, but it's fallen apart over the last week or two. Specifically, their closer, Emilio Pagán, has struggled a bit, surrendering a walk-off home run against the Chicago Cubs this week.

A day after the walk-off home run, Pagán was given another chance to win over Reds fans in a tied game against the Cubs on Tuesday night, but he suffered a scary hamstring injury on the first pitch of the ninth inning. Pagán was carted off the field and is expected to hit the injured list for the foreseeable future.

While the Reds have potential closer options on their roster, they could also explore a trade for a star reliever to bolster their roster. Who could they target? Who are the dream options?

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jeff Hoffman

Apr 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The first name on this list might not be a dream addition, but it's certainly the perfect buy-low addition for the Reds. A trade for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman would help the Reds by adding another veteran leader to their bullpen. Hoffman has struggled in a big way this season, but he has the upside and potential to bounce back. He's not going to cost as much as some of the better relievers on the market, and there's even a chance the Blue Jays would be willing to eat some of his contract. Toronto has pitchers like Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in its bullpen, so trading Hoffman could be a realistic scenario.

Miami Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips (30) celebrates with center fielder Javier Sanoja (8) after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Reds would likely want to add a bullpen arm with some team control, as rental players might be too risky for the Reds. Miami Marlins closer Tyler Phillips isn't a free agent until 2031, so he would be quite expensive, but he could be the Reds' closer of the future. He holds a 1.27 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched this season after posting a 2.78 ERA in nearly 80 innings last season. Phillips generates a lot of whiffs with multiple plus pitches and a fastball that sits at 96 miles per hour.

Boston Red Sox LHP Aroldis Chapman

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A reunion with former closer Aroldis Chapman would be the dream scenario for the Reds. The Boston Red Sox closer is one of the best relievers in the game right now, and that dates back to last season, when he joined Boston. Chapman has a mutual option in his contract, so it's practically a rental, but adding him to the bullpen would give the Reds the dominant stopper that the team desperately needs.

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