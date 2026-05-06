3 Dream Trade Targets for Reds to Replace Injured Closer Emilio Pagán
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The Cincinnati Reds had a very good bullpen for the first few weeks of the season, but it's fallen apart over the last week or two. Specifically, their closer, Emilio Pagán, has struggled a bit, surrendering a walk-off home run against the Chicago Cubs this week.
A day after the walk-off home run, Pagán was given another chance to win over Reds fans in a tied game against the Cubs on Tuesday night, but he suffered a scary hamstring injury on the first pitch of the ninth inning. Pagán was carted off the field and is expected to hit the injured list for the foreseeable future.
While the Reds have potential closer options on their roster, they could also explore a trade for a star reliever to bolster their roster. Who could they target? Who are the dream options?
Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jeff Hoffman
The first name on this list might not be a dream addition, but it's certainly the perfect buy-low addition for the Reds. A trade for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman would help the Reds by adding another veteran leader to their bullpen. Hoffman has struggled in a big way this season, but he has the upside and potential to bounce back. He's not going to cost as much as some of the better relievers on the market, and there's even a chance the Blue Jays would be willing to eat some of his contract. Toronto has pitchers like Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in its bullpen, so trading Hoffman could be a realistic scenario.
Miami Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips
The Reds would likely want to add a bullpen arm with some team control, as rental players might be too risky for the Reds. Miami Marlins closer Tyler Phillips isn't a free agent until 2031, so he would be quite expensive, but he could be the Reds' closer of the future. He holds a 1.27 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched this season after posting a 2.78 ERA in nearly 80 innings last season. Phillips generates a lot of whiffs with multiple plus pitches and a fastball that sits at 96 miles per hour.
Boston Red Sox LHP Aroldis Chapman
A reunion with former closer Aroldis Chapman would be the dream scenario for the Reds. The Boston Red Sox closer is one of the best relievers in the game right now, and that dates back to last season, when he joined Boston. Chapman has a mutual option in his contract, so it's practically a rental, but adding him to the bullpen would give the Reds the dominant stopper that the team desperately needs.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel