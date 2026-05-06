Reds Closer Emilio Pagán Carted Off Field With Scary Injury vs. Cubs

On Monday night, Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Conforto clubbed a walk-off home run off of Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagán, which sent the Reds faithful into a frenzy about which pitcher should replace Pagán at closer. On Tuesday, Pagán entered for the ninth inning in a tie game in an attempt to get his redemption.

But it lasted one pitch.

On Pagán's first pitch of the ninth inning, he came up hobbling for a few steps before collapsing to the ground in crippling pain. Pagán immediately reached for his left hamstring as he rolled around on the ground. The training staff immediately called for the cart.

Here's the pitch that Pagán was injured on:

This sucks.



Pagan is in a lot of pain after throwing one pitch. Appears to be his hamstring. #Reds pic.twitter.com/NeESCFdOXc — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) May 6, 2026

Emilio Pagán's Injury Appears Very Serious

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Pagán came up limping earlier this season after feeling a tug on his hamstring. He didn't need a stint on the injured list and remained with the Reds through this injury scare.

Tuesday night's injury appears to be much worse in comparison to the previous hamstring scare.

It's rare to see a player carted off the field with a non-contact injury. Typically, the cart is brought out for collisions or a scary hit by pitch, but the Reds immediately called for the cart with Pagán's lower-body injury.

This is a crippling injury for a Reds bullpen that has already struggled quite a bit over the last few weeks.

Reds Bullpen Has Struggled Recently

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds initially lost the lead after Tony Santillan gave up the lead on a Michael Busch home run. Santillan also suffered the loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates a few days ago. Before that, the Reds' bullpen blew up in a few blowout losses to the Pirates.

If Pagán is forced to miss time, which seems to be the case, the Reds have a few options to replace him.

Connor Phillips has thrived in high leverage situations, holding hitters to an impressive 0-for-17 this season in high leverage situations. Up until this week, Santillan was the best pitcher in the Reds' bullpen, so he could be seen as an option. Graham Ashcraft has likely been the best Reds reliever, so he could be an option, too. The most likely scenario is the Reds use a bullpen by committee.

For now, the attention should be on Pagán and his health.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.