3 Roster Holes the Reds Need to Upgrade in Free Agency, Trades This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds are in a tough spot as a franchise right now. They have a lot of holes on their roster, and they don't have the loaded farm system that it takes to build the team for the future.

The Reds will need to make a few big changes over the course of the next few months if they want to have a shot at turning the franchise around. There are major holes on the roster that need to be filled. They could dive into free agency or look to make some trades to bolster the roster.

Which three positions do the Reds need to target the most over the course of the offseason?

Third Base: Ke'Bryan Hayes

Sep 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes prepares to bat during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue for the Reds is at third base. Ke'Bryan Hayes was one of the worst offensive players in the game last year, and he didn't come close to making up for it with his defense. Hayes slashed .141/.194/.225 with eight extra-base hits and a negative WAR over the course of 94 games last year. He's one of the least productive players in the league.

The easiest solution for the Reds is to slide Sal Stewart over to his natural position at third base. Stewart is a solid third baseman, though he doesn't boast the best arm in the game. Still, he could fit for the Reds.

The best solution is to find somebody in free agency or on the trade block. Bringing in another infielder, regardless of position, would let them move players around to fill the hole at the hot corner.

Second Base: Matt McLain

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) celebrates a win with shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) after the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt McLain was a liability in the Reds' lineup last season, too. He has struggled tremendously since his shoulder injury a few years ago. He slashed .185/.274/.334 with 15 home runs and 18 doubles across 134 games while posting a negative WAR for the first time in his career. He still has some potential, but the Reds need to add another infielder.

Players like Xavier Edwards are worth a look on the trade block. Edwards is far more consistent than McLain. He could come to Cincinnati and be a staple in their lineup. He would also provide a solid glove at second base.

Center Field: Dane Myers/TJ Friedl

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) makes a sliding catch off the bat of Tyler Freeman in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds need help in the outfield, too, but the biggest issue is in center field, where TJ Friedl was the main option for the bulk of the year. Friedl was one of the worst players on the roster all season and he's already elected free agency this winter.

The Reds need to dive into free agency to find another outfielder or two. They have Hector Rodriguez, who's going to be a staple in their lineup for the next few years, but they need more talent. Going after a versatile outfielder is exactly what they need right now.

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