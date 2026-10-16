One Big Reds Trade Idea That Would Fix Cincinnati's Problem at Second Base

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some big additions to their roster over the next few months if they want to be taken seriously as potential contenders next season and beyond. While they could look to rebuild, they could also look to build up the roster by adding in free agency and in trades.

One position they could look to upgrade is second base. Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards is the perfect trade target for the Reds if they're willing to offer some solid prospects in return.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Edwards as one of the top trade chips on the market this season. It could make some sense for the Marlins to move him if the Reds are willing to offer some solid value in return.

Xavier Edwards is the Perfect Trade Target for Cincinnati

Aug 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford (17) tags out Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Edwards was one of only 11 qualified hitters with a walk rate above 10 percent and a strikeout rate below 15 percent," Reuter wrote. "He batted .321 with runners in scoring position, had 21 steals in 26 attempts and played a solid defensive second base after shifting over from shortstop midway through the 2025 season. The Marlins were listening to offers for him and shortstop Otto Lopez at the deadline, and given Lopez's extremely high asking price, Edwards is the more likely trade chip."

Edwards would be the perfect solution at second base for a Reds team that desperately needs to find a solution. Matt McLain has struggled tremendously for the last few years, and the Reds are already exploring the option of giving him reps in the outfield if he wants to stick in the lineup. Opening second base up for Edwards would make the most sense.

Last year, Edwards was worth 3.0 WAR, which came after a 2025 season in which he was worth a career-high 3.3 WAR. This season, he slashed .280/.360/.371 with 17 doubles, six triples, and six home runs in 518 at-bats. He might not be a home run hitter, but he has the ability to spray the ball all over the field while playing good defense in the infield.

The Reds could also explore the idea of trading major league talent, potentially somebody like Nick Lodolo, to the Marlins in exchange for Edwards. Either way, the idea makes a lot of sense for Cincinnati.

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