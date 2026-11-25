The Cincinnati Reds have a few star players on their roster, which makes them a potential contender. But in 2026, they didn't put together a great roster around their star players like Elly De La Cruz, Chase Burns, and Sal Stewart. Instead, they had one of the worst supporting casts in the entire league.

This offseason, the Reds desperately need to add to their roster if they want to be taken seriously. They have a hole at third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes being their starter whenever he is healthy. They could look to dive into free agency in order to fix this issue.

Just Baseball's Chris Fischer recently listed the Reds as one of the top landing spots for former All-Star infielder Alec Bohm in free agency this winter.

However, on Wednesday morning, Bohm agreed to a two-year deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Alec Bohm Was an Intriguing Option in Free Agency

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bohm would plug the offensive hole at one of the weakest positions on the diamond for the Reds. He would provide a huge boost to a poor-hitting team with runners in scoring position," Fischer wrote. "Additionally, Bohm has raked at Great American Ball Park throughout his career. He hits .385 with a .981 OPS in Cincinnati, according to StatMuse. Bohm would be a cheap option who could be a sneakily huge addition to a desperate Reds lineup."

The Reds are desperate for some additions to their infield. Bohm might not have been the flashiest option on the market, but he's certainly better than Ke'Bryan Hayes. Hayes has been one of the worst offensive players in the sport since he was traded to the Reds. Bohm hasn't been back to the All-Star caliber player that he was a few years ago, but he would have been a big upgrade for Cincinnati.

Bohm had a negative WAR last season, but he's still slashed .266/.322/.395 over the last two seasons. Last year, he hit 15 home runs and 29 doubles. It's a bit of a drop off from his productive 2024 season, but spending half the year at Great American Ballpark would have seen his numbers tick up.

The Reds aren't going to be in the market for the best players in free agency, so Bohm would have been the perfect fit. His two-year, $20 million deal was a deal the Reds could have afforded.

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