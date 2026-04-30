These Cincinnati Reds only care about one number when it comes to looking at the statistics. That one number is the one in the win column.

The Redlegs secured their fifth straight series win with a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies in the series finale.

It's always nice to see a win, but even better when it secures a series. Let's break down all the action that led to the Reds' 20th win on the young season.

It's Not How You Start

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Andrew Abbott did not have an ideal start in the series finale. In the top of the first, the Reds starter gave up a two-run bomb to Tyler Freeman, who is far from known as being the guy to put one over the fence.

However, after the home run, Abbott got settled and delivered what could be his strongest performance of the season. Abbott would go six innings, giving up two runs, while striking out five.

This was the kind of performance the team needed to see, and one the starting rotation certainly needed to have.

Offense Comes Alive

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo home run in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should be no surprise to anyone that Nathaniel Lowe got the offense started for the Reds on Thursday. Lowe's fifth home run of the season seemed to have woken up the bats for the home team.

Now, if you told someone that TJ Friedl was going to be the one to put the Reds ahead with a two-run home run, I would like you to play the lottery for me as soon as possible.

It has not been the season the Reds outfielder had hoped for at the plate. But when the team needed him most, Friedl held that bat like Mjolnir and gave the team a lead that they would not lose again. Friedl had just one hit in his four plate appearances. Something tells me that one hit is enough.

What more can be said about Spencer Steer? If there's a player you can count on to figure out on this team, it's the beloved utility man wearing #7.

Steer finished the day 2 for 3 at the plate, bringing in two huge runs in the process. A massive day for the veteran.

On a day when guys like Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart weren't their normal selves at the plate, the Reds could count on others to secure a big win.

Bring on the Pirates!