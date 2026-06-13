Blake Dunn Explains What Caused Brutal Error in Heartbreaking Reds Loss

The Cincinnati Reds were limping into the start of the weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a forgettable road trip, the team needed to get back on the right foot in front of the home crowd.

Unfortunately, these Reds cannot seem to get out of their own way. A strong performance for most of the night, the home team would give this one away after a brutal error made by left fielder Blake Dunn in the top of the ninth. The Diamondbacks would take the 3-2 lead on that error, then shortly after, would add two more runs to get the 5-2 victory.

After the game, Charlie Goldsmith got the chance to speak with Dunn on the play that flipped the entire script.

Tough Break

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn (59) catches a fly out hit by Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (not pictured) in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"It had some topspin hook to it off the end of the bat. I got a bad route off the beginning. I banana’d it," said Dunn. I wasn’t able to make up the ground. It was an awkward flight. I would have liked to have slid looking back at it."

The play was one that will be ingrained in everyone's mind for the rest of the season, including Dunn. Friday's loss was one where you have to wonder if the team is truly cursed.

To this point in the season, Dunn has been one of the best defensive outfielders for the team. Earlier this week, a sliding catch saved the Reds in a game against the San Diego Padres. Now, we're talking about a Little League moment that shifted another game in the opponent's favor.

Francona Defends

Jun 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Reds manager Terry Francona didn't throw Dunn under the bus during his postgame comments. Francona said he still believes Dunn is a great outfielder. Honestly, that would be hard to disagree with. But after such a backbreaking moment, has Dunn played himself out of the lineup?

What's Next?

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) hits a 2-run home run in the fifth inning between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thinking about what's next for this team is almost as exhausting as watching them. After Friday's loss, the Reds are now four games under .500. A season that started with so much promise is now being lumped into the majority of seasons this franchise has had over the last 30 years.

Will it get better? If you were to ask a Magic 8-Ball, it would probably tell you that it's highly unlikely. This team has quickly dug a hole that soon there will be no escape from. Time is not on their side.