Terry Francona Provides Latest Update on Jose Franco Injury

The Cincinnati Reds are gearing up to finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

A series that was supposed to begin on Monday turned into a doubleheader on Tuesday after some ugly weather hit Great American Ball Park to start the week.

Tuesday's first game resulted in an absolute heartbreaker for the Reds. However, game two was a roller coaster of emotions that resulted in a Reds win.

Cincinnati's bullpen came together in game two to deliver maybe their most shocking performance of the season, shutting out the Guardians. Unfortunately, not everything went perfectly in the win over th Guardians.

Brutal Injury

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds pitcher Jose Franco was tasked with the bulk of the bullpen's work on Tuesday night. In the top of the seventh, Franco was cruising until one pitch had him call for the trainer out of the Reds' dugout.

A quick chat on the mound with the medical staff and manager Terry Francona led to Franco being pulled from the game for what was being reported as right elbow discomfort.

Prior to the start of Wednesday's series finale with the Guardians, Francona provided an update on Franco's injury.

Francona tells Charlie Goldsmith that Franco has suffered a flexor mass injury and will not throw for at least two weeks. The good news, if there can be any, is that Franco did not suffer any structural damage to his elbow.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it's disappointing Franco will be out of action for two weeks, hearing that there's no structural damage to the elbow has to be a sigh of relief.

In 3.2 innings of work on Tuesday night, Franco delivered the goods for the Reds. However, he wasn't the only bullpen arm that shined bright in the dramatic win.

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Ferguson, who made the start for the Reds, along with Julian Garcia, Tejay Antone, and Emilio Pagan, shut the door on the Guardians.

Looking back, Tuesday was just another bizarre day in the season of the 2026 Reds. Game one of the doubleheader saw Chase Burns have his worst start of the season. Game two saw the bullpen have its best performance.

Now it's time to move forward. The Reds are mere minutes from taking the field against the Guardians in the series finale, and they've got a lot to play for.

In the final game of the series, the Ohio Cup hangs in the balance. There's no doubt that Francona and his squad want to keep that trophy in Cincinnati for another year.