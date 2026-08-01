Terry Francona Makes Honest Admission About Reds' Defensive Struggles

After the Cincinnati Reds' 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, something happened at Great American Ball Park that hasn't happened much this season.

An electric crowd was given the chance to celebrate an impressive victory. The 2026 season hasn't been one for celebration for the Reds, but out of the All-Star break, they have looked like a completely different team.

As the Reds prepare for another matchup with the Pirates on Saturday, manager Terry Francona spoke with the media. During that time with the media, the Reds manager talked about some of the poor performance from his team this season, including the defensive effort.

Understanding The Situation

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) relieves pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're not the defensive team I think that we aspire to be. I think that's being honest. Through injuries and through things that haven't gone our way, we've made changes in the lineup, and we've tried to get offense, and we've moved guys around, and sometimes it's led to some inconsistencies," Francona told Mike Petraglia.

"But you do the best you can. What I care about is we're gonna make errors, things are gonna happen, but just be prepared and go where you're supposed to and play the game right, and then then you take it or leave it."

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) slides into second as Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) attempts to tag the bag but is late in the fifth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Francona is right about injuries changing the way this team has looked over the season. At one point, the Reds were so scarce when it came to healthy outfielders that Matt McLain made a few appearances in center field.

Moving pieces around when you don't have the complete set is a difficult thing to do. That's why Francona gets paid the big bucks.

However, have the Reds set up certain players for failure when it comes to playing them out of position?

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo is unable to field the ball hit for a single by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One example of that was with Edwin Arroyo. Arroyo spent the majority of his time in the minor leagues playing shortstop and third base. The Reds are set at shortstop with Elly De La Cruz. So the decision to have Arroyo take more reps at second base feels like a head-scratcher.

It was clear very early on in his short time in Cincinnati that Arroyo was not comfortable at second base. Now, the Reds prospect is back down in AAA, where we can only hope the team will give him every start at second if they feel he is a future member of the big league club.

The fault, just like the roster construction by the front office, can be pointed at everyone in this situation. But if the franchise wants to get to the next level, it has to start making bigger decisions at the minor league level.