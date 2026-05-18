Brady Singer's Start to 2026 Season is Worse Than Reds Fans Realize

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds suffered a drumming at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians took the series over the Reds with their 10-4 victory.

Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer was on the hill in Sunday's loss, which is something that is becoming all too familiar in his starts this season. Singer's day against the Guardians finished after four innings. In that short time on the bump, Singer allowed five runs and gave up home run after home run.

Home runs have actually been a major issue for Singer this season. One that fans may not even realize how bad it truly is.

Long Ball Issues

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) prepares to pitch against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

According to a stat shared by Lance McAlister on X, Singer is giving up home runs at breakneck speed this season. In 2025, Singer gave up 19 home runs in 169.2 innings of work. This season, the Reds starter has given up 14 home runs in just 46 innings.

Singer is on a pace that is going to shatter how many home runs he allowed last season, but can the Reds do anything about it?

The injuries to this starting rotation are well established. Last week, the franchise had to bring in veteran pitcher Chris Paddack as injuries to the rotation mounted. With the absence of Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Hunter Greene, just having an arm at this point is vital.

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Before Sunday's performance against the Guardians, Singer had a record of 2-3 in nine starts, with an ERA of 5.70, and a WAR of -0.1. This is simply not good enough for a team that is in desperate need to find success on the mound. Yet, fans are going to have to see Singer take the mound again. At least while more than half of the starting rotation is injured.

Singer's chances of finding himself in this rotation permanently are fading fast. Will one more bad start be the final nail in his coffin with Cincinnati? Paddack joined the team with low expectations, but actually delivered better in his start on Saturday than Singer did on Sunday. As the rotation gets healthy, Singer could see himself on the outside looking in.

The Reds can't wait around for Singer to find his confidence on the mound. Being last in the National League Central, the Reds have to find answers, and fast. Singer's start to the 2026 season has been a clear indication that something has to be done.