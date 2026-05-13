Brady Singer Stayed in Game After 107 MPH Shot, But Francona’s Update Raises Concern

After his first 1-2-3 first inning of the season, Brady Singer was hit on the outside of his foot by a 107 mph come-backer in the second inning during Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Singer was visibly in pain, but stayed in the game for a couple more innings. He gave up three runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.

Singer is known for being one of the more durable pitchers in the sport. He spoke to the media after the game.

"It stayed away from my ankle, which was good," Singer said. "It stayed away from that bottom bone in my foot, so I think it got me in a good area."

His velocity was noticeably down after that.

"I didn't want to screw the bullpen there coming out. I tried the best I could with what I had and the circumstances."

Singer said he will do everything in his power to make the next start, but will have to see how he feels tomorrow.

Terry Francona's Comments Felt More Concerning

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Terry Francona's comments after the game were cause for concern for an already thin pitching staff.

"He's real tender," Francona said about Singer's foot. "He got X-rayed and that came back fine, which was good. But we are going to have to keep an eye out for him.

Francona said he could see how much Singer was hurting, including after the game.

"He was hurting. He was hurting. He'll never say a word, but I know he was feeling it. It's the foot he drives off of and you could see his velocity dip right after that happened. Like I said, we'll keep an eye on him because he's limping around pretty good."

This Reds team can't afford any more injuries to its pitching staff. They are already without Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Petty. Friday's starter is still to be determined. If Singer were to miss time, the Reds would likely need to look outside the organization to find a starting pitcher.

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