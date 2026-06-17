Brady Singer's Turnaround Could Be Huge for the Reds

The Reds won their second consecutive game on Tuesday night, beating the Mets 5-3 and improving to 4-1 against New York on the season.

Starting pitcher Brady Singer was a big reason why.

While his start wasn't flawless, it was another encouraging step in the right direction.

The right-hander worked five scoreless innings, allowing no runs despite walking three batters, hitting two more, and needing 91 pitches to get through his outing. Singer repeatedly pitched out of trouble, escaping bases-loaded jams in both the third and fourth innings, while generating 19 called strikes and keeping New York off the scoreboard.

More importantly for the Reds, his performance continued a stretch of much-improved pitching. Over his last four starts, Singer owns a 3.15 ERA, allowing just seven earned runs in 20 innings. After carrying a 6.26 ERA earlier this month, he has lowered that mark to 5.37 and is beginning to look much more like the pitcher Cincinnati expected when it acquired him.

Hunter Greene is set to begin a rehab assignment soon. If everyone stays healthy, the Reds will have a decision to make when he is back. Could they go to a six-man rotation? How many more innings can Chase Burns throw before they shut him down? Could they move Brady Singer to the bullpen?

Those are some of the possibilities with Greene back in the fold. It's a good problem to have because pitching depth is a fantastic and rare thing in the big leagues.

Edwin Arroyo Settling in at Big League Level

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) throws to first to get New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (not pictured) out in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo picked up his first big league extra-base hit on Tuesday night. While Arroyo's stats aren't great, he certainly hasn't looked out of place. He'll need to improve his plate discipline and cut down on chasing pitches outside the strike zone, but there have been plenty of encouraging signs. He's played solid defense, is hitting .229, and while the power hasn't shown up consistently yet, the overall profile remains promising.

“I don’t think anything here is predictable," Arroyo told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "You’ve just got to be ready every time. Besides that, it’s just baseball," Arroyo said. “The experience here is different for sure, how they take the game to a different level.”

Reds manager Terry Francona had some nice things to say about Arroyo.

“I think he’s done a pretty good job," Francona said. "At second, he looks like a really good defender. We haven’t seen him a lot at short. You probably will.

“He’s an interesting guy because he’s not the biggest body, but there’s a lot of life to it. He can run. A switch-hitter. If he was hitting .100, you don’t want to say he’s no good, and if he’s hitting .300, well, he’s an All-Star. He’s not really settled in yet.”

It will be interesting to see what the Reds do when Elly De La Cruz returns next week. Regardless, it's been a fantastic experience for Arroyo.

You can read Sheldon's full article on Arroyo here.