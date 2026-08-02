Brandon Williamson Makes First Rehab Start After Lengthy Time on Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds took the first two games of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates before losing a rain-soaked nightmare on Saturday night.

Right from the start, the weather played a factor in Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott's performance against the Pirates. A team fighting to stay alive in the postseason race, the Reds will need to take the series finale on Sunday.

If the Reds really do believe they have a chance at a Wild Card spot, then getting healthy is a great step in achieving those goals. On Saturday night, Reds starter Brandon Williamson made his first rehab start since landing on the injured list at the end of April.

More Help On The Way?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williamson was moved to the injury list with what is being reported as left shoulder fatigue back in April. The Reds left-hander isn't the only starter on the team to spend time on the IR this season.

The Reds have seen Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Rhett Lowder on the injury list this season. However, Williamson is on his journey back to Cincinnati.

On Saturday night, Williamson pitched two innings in AA Chattanooga. In his performance, Williamson struck out three, walked two, and allowed one run.

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the injury and the time away from the mound, it's pretty impressive to see Williamson go more than one inning in his first work back on the bump.

Prior to his injury this season, Williamson was having a nightmare season for the Reds. In six starts, Williamson had a 6.11 ERA and posted a WAR of -0.1.

While Williamson's return to the Reds is not going to happen overnight, is there a world that sees him back in the starting rotation when he's back in Cincinnati? If that's the case, whose spot will he take?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) prepares to pitch in the first inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline on Monday, the mystery surrounding the Reds is reaching an all-time high. There have been reports that the team could be buying; there have also been reports that they have listened to offers on Elly De La Cruz.

The Reds have some assets that may have value on the trade market. One of them is starting pitcher Brady Singer.

The front office is keeping it close to the vest when it comes to potential deals before the deadline. However, if Singer is moved, Williamson will fill that hole, even if that is considered a downgrade.

Tuesday will give fans a better look at what the future holds for the Reds.