Reds Pitching Reinforcements Take Another Step Toward Return

The Cincinnati Reds could be inching closer to getting two important left-handed pitchers back. Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reported that Nick Lodolo is scheduled to throw 60 to 65 pitches during a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, while Brandon Williamson is expected to make a Triple-A start on Thursday as both continue progressing toward a return to the major league club.

Williamson's Rehab Start on Saturday

Williamson pitched two innings in a rehab starts on Saturday in Double-A Chattanooga for the Lookouts. He gave up one run on no hits, but he walked two and hit a batter. Williamson added three strikeouts and threw 22 of his 39 pitches for strikes before being pulled from the game.

Lodolo to Test New Breaking Ball

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers the pitch in the fifth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lodolo has dealt with blister forever now and he and the organizaton believe it's because of the way he holds his slider. With that being the case, Lodolo has fnally decided to change the grip in hopes to stay healthy.

He threw three innings of live batting practice on Friday and felt pretty good about the results.

"3 ups, I think I threw like 50 pitches," Lodolo told The Cincinnati Enquirer. "Definitely a win for the day. I don't know what is next. Hopefully rehab, but we will figure that out."

"It feels good. I threw a good amount of them. It's definitely something I am excited about and we will see how it plays."

Wednesday will be the first time Lodolo will throw the new pitch in a game, which is a lot more pressure than live BP.

"I threw a lot of them for strikes. I was really happy about that, but like I said, live BP is BP versus a game."

If Lodolo looks good, he could potentially make one more rehab start before the Reds decide to activate him from the injured list.

Reds Go For Series Win On Sunday

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds beat the Pirates in the first two games of the series, but dropped Saturday night's game 4-1 after the offense could muster up just three hits all night long.

On Sunday, they'll turn to their All-Star, Chase Burns.

Burns has been phenomenal all season long, but is coming off one of his worst starts of the year. The right-hander gave up five runs in five innings of work in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Burns faced the Pirates back in late June and gave up five runs in six innings of work.

Sunday's game is set to begin at 1:40 ET.