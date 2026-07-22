The game started out with a bang, as Elly De La Cruz blasted the Reds' first leadoff home run of the season to deep right-center field.

From there, the Reds were able to add a solo shot from Eugenio Suarez and a sac fly from Sal Stewart, which was enough to give Chase Burns the confidence he needed to shut down the Mariners completely. Nathaniel Lowe gave the Reds a much-needed insurance run in the top of the ninth with a homer of his own.

Luis Castillo was able to go seven innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, two walks, and striking out three Reds. It was his longest outing of the season. The Mariners' offense was able to muster up six hits and two runs.

The Reds are looking for back-to-back series wins as they head to the rubber match tomorrow tied at 1 apiece.

Here are our takeaways from the Reds 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Elly De La Cruz Stays Scorching Hot

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) throws to first base for an infield single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has now hit safely in 8 of 10, with four of those games being multi-hit games, and a home run in four of them as well, including tonight.

His first at-bat was a home run to deep right-center off of Luis Castillo. He also added an incredible diving, run-saving stop in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Through 100 games this season, Elly De La Cruz is slashing .280/.352/.502 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI. It is hard to believe he didn't make the 2026 NL All-Star team given how fantastic he has been this year.

The Reds offense would look unrecognizable if Elly wasn't in this lineup. He has been as consistent as you could possibly hope for, and since the change to batting leadoff, he has been incredible.

If there were any doubts heading into this season that he wasn't going to be a star in Major League Baseball, those have surely subsided

Chase Burns Earns His Check

Cincinnati Reds Chase Burns watches the game from the dugout in the ninth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his first game since signing a 7-year $105 million contract extension, Chase Burns looked as good as he has looked all season long.

He went five innings, striking out six, allowing zero runs on only three hits. He was lights out. He moves to 12-1 on the season and has shown absolutely zero signs of regression. He gains more confidence with every outing. He is one of the best pitchers not just in the National League, but in all of Major League Baseball.

He more than earned his All-Star selection, as well as his brand new contract. The only downside is that he most likely won't finish this season in the rotation due to an innings limit. The Reds have to protect one of their best assets, especially in a losing season.

Tejay Antone Comes Up Clutch

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone (70) reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Antone came in after a shaky performance by Sam Moll. With two runners on, and only one out, he got out of the jam in the bottom of the sixth to keep the Mariners scoreless.

Tejay did give up a home run to Weston Wilson in the following inning and left in the seventh as well. His final stat line was 1 1/3innings pitched, allowing only one hit. His ERA is 2.37 on the season, and for what this guy has gone through in his Major League career, it is absolutely spectacular that he has become the most trusted reliever in this bullpen.

The Reds and Mariners square off in the rubber match tomorrow in Seattle at 3:40 pm where it will be Brady Singer taking on Emerson Hancock.