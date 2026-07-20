Reds Look to Keep Good Vibes Going in West Coast Trip in Visit Against the Mariners
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After a little bit of a stumble in their loss on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds managed to secure a series victory over the Colorado Rockies in their 9-6 win on Sunday.
With the win, the Reds improved to 45-53 on the season and now shift their attention to a Seattle Mariners team that is in a tight battle in the American League West.
The Reds could be sellers at the trade deadline, but for now, the goal is to play winning baseball. Let's take a closer look at the three-game series with the Mariners that is set to begin on Monday night.
Meat Of The Lineup
Who should Reds fans fear when the Mariners are at the plate this week? Well, it's certainly not Cal Raleigh. After a historic 2025, the Mariners catcher has been a shell of himself in 2026, batting under .200 on the season.
The meat of the Mariners lineup will be Julio Rodriguez, Cole Young, and Randy Arozarena. Not to say that Raleigh can't change the outcome of the series, but it seems like the three players above him in the lineup will have more of a say in this series.
An Old Friend
Monday's series opener will see Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (5-5) taking on Mariners right-hander George Kirby (7-8). But it's Tuesday's matchup where fans will see a familiar face.
In what should be a pretty fun pitching matchup, the Reds will have Chase Burns (11-1) taking on former Reds All-Star Luis Castillo (3-8). Castillo hasn't had a very strong season with the Mariners this season, but make no mistake, the former Reds starter will forever be loved by this fan base.
The series finale on Wednesday will see Brady Singer (4-9) taking on Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock (6-4). Singer has looked like a different pitcher in his last few appearances. With all the trade talks heating up, it will be interesting if Singer is moved if the Reds decide to be sellers.
What Will The Future Hold?
The Mariners are a step up in competition after the Reds' series win over the Rockies. But what happens if the Reds win this series too?
Winning a series over the Mariners may not give the front office complete belief that this team can make a postseason run, but it may push back the timing of blowing up the roster. Either way, it doesn't feel like this series is going to change the future of this franchise.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93