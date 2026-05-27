Chase Burns Shines As Reds Beat Mets for Third Straight Win

The Reds defeated the New York Mets 7-2 in game two of their three-game series at Citi Field. With the win, the Reds improved to 29-25 and are now three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

The Reds jumped on Mets pitcher David Peterson early and plated two runners in the top half of the first inning. Sal Stewart took a full count offering to center for a single, Spencer Steer worked a four-pitch walk, and Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez doubled to center, which scored both Stewart and Steer.

Chase Burns was dominant for the Reds throughout the early goings and struck out the side in order in the home half of the first. Burns picked up a backward K in the bottom of the second and let his defense work behind him to get out of the inning.

Elly De La Cruz Continues Hot Streak

May 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) warms up before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cincinnati kept the pressure on Peterson and the Mets in the top half of the fourth inning. The Reds started the top half by collecting three straight singles off of Peterson, the last of which scored Dane Myers from second base. Elly De La Cruz took the first pitch he saw to right field for a double, which scored two more runs for the Reds. Cincinnati led 5-0 after four complete innings.

Burns Puts Together Elite Outing

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Burns continued to be elite on the bump and picked up two more strikeouts in the home half of the fourth. The Reds would go down in order in the top half of the fifth, but Burns kept the Mets at bay in the home half by striking out two more batters. Burns would finally run into a little bit of trouble in the home half of the sixth, allowing a two-run homer off the bat of Juan Soto.

Sam Moll Excellent in Relief for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) delivers a pitching the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burns would end his day with a stat line to be proud of, throwing 5.1 innings while allowing four hits, two walks two earned runs, and striking out eight Mets batters. Reds pitcher Sam Moll would come into the game in relief and was able to keep things calm, as he struck out two batters in the home half of the seventh.

Burns recently sat down with Charlie Goldsmith for a Q&A, and revealed what has changed for him from last year.

“Last year I felt like every time, I threw I was too amped up, too nervous, stuff like that. I’m doubling down on the mental game and just being myself out there.”

The changes Burns has implemented have obviously worked wonders, and that was on display Tuesday night as he struck out eight Mets batters.

The Reds piled on late in the game, as Sal Stewart singled to right field to score Blake Dunn in the top half of the eighth inning.

The Reds will be back in action tomorrow evening, with first pitch slated for 7:10 P.M. local time. Andrew Abbott is scheduled to be on the bump for the Reds as they look to continue their winning streak.