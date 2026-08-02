Chase Burns sizzles, Offense Explodes in 10-2 Win Over Pirates on Sunday

The Reds piled on 10 runs on 10 hits in a demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-2, Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. With the win, the Reds take three out of four in the series and are now 53-58 on the season. Chase Burns got more than enough runs in another sizzling start for his 13th win of the season.

Now, we await the highly-anticipated Trade Deadline.

Takeaways from the Reds' 10-2 win over the Pirates

Another Dominant Start for Chase Burns

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the rain delay in the top of the fourth inning, Burns still came back out and pitched six strong innings. In those six innings, Burns allowed just one run on two hits, striking out nine while walking just two.

Burns kept his pitch count at just 88 pitches through six innings, throwing 56 for strikes. He is, without question, the ace of this pitching staff. With Sunday's performance, Burns is now 13-1 on the season. 13-1. It's remarkable. Even with the frustrations of this season, the Reds have their ace of the future. Just wait until he's not on an innings limit. Burns is going to be a perennial Cy Young front-runner if he keeps pitching like this.

Should Burns have come back out after the rain delay, with the Reds in front 9-1? It can be debated. If the Reds bullpen was better, there'd be a strong argument for not having him come back out. But Burns is also a competitor, as evidenced by the fire he showed after one of his nine strikeouts. I don't know how anyone can look at that fire and think the Reds are going to sell at the deadline. Yes, the season hasn't gone as hoped for. But this team is only a handful of games out of the third NL Wild Card. Who's to say they can't try and acquire somebody to help get them there? Guys like Burns, Sal Stewart, and Elly De La Cruz are playing hard enough, and those are the Reds' stars. They deserve a chance to try and compete for a spot in the Postseason.

Offensive Explosion

The Reds' bats broke out early and often Sunday afternoon, smashing Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller for seven earned runs in just two+ innings. Cincinnati clubbed three home runs and added three doubles for six extra-base hits. Stewart homered for the 24th time this season, increasing his RBI total to 85. Ke'Bryan Hayes (4th) and Tyler Stephenson (9th) also homered on Sunday.

Cincinnati scored three runs in the first and third innings, with two more in the fourth, By the time the dust settled, it was 9-1 going into the top of the fifth.

On Deck

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) reacts after scoring on a walk-off fielder’s choice hit by designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday is an off day for the Reds. More importantly, Monday is the Trade Deadline. Buckle up.

Following that, the Reds will host the Athletics Tuesday-Thursday. The first two games are at 6:40 E.T., while Thursday's game is a day game at 12:40 E.T..

Brady Singer, Rhett Lowder, and Hunter Greene will start for the Reds in the series. At least, that's who's scheduled to pitch.