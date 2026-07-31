Unlikely Reds Prospect Gaining Steam as Potential Trade Deadline Candidate

The Cincinnati Reds will likely be sellers at the trade deadline this season because it doesn't seem like they have the depth to compete with some of the best teams in the league.

The Reds will likely look to trade away players on expiring contracts like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson while holding onto the controllable talent like Elly De La Cruz.

Overall, the Reds have a three-year window to win after this season and they need to make their moves with that in mind.

Reds Have a 3-Year Window to Win

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) waves to a young fan calling his name after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' three year window to win is open for one reason: Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz is under contract for three more years after this season. He's a dynamic player with the ability to be one of the best players in the league. This season, that's what he's been.

The Reds also have Hunter Greene under contract for three more seasons. Sal Stewart and Chase Burns are under contract beyond three seasons, but they're definitely going to be in Cincinnati for three more years.

As a result, the Reds could look to conservatively buy players with team control left on their deals.

MLB.com's Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra recently listed Reds prospect Tyson Lewis as a player who could be traded before the deadline, despite the fact that the Reds will likely be sellers over the coming days.

Tyson Lewis Could Be Traded in a Move for a Controllable Player

Daytona Tortugas' Tyson Lewis (1) hits the ball during the game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Last year at this time, the Reds sent young infielder Sammy Stafura to the Pirates for Ke’Bryan Hayes to help with a successful Wild Card push," they wrote. "They’re more likely to be sellers this year, but if they wanted to use some of their infield prospect depth again, they could try to use Lewis to help them flip the switch back to competing more quickly. There are some approach issues to work on, but there’s raw power and speed, with the hot corner his likely full-time home."

It's unlikely that Lewis will be traded ahead of the trade deadline, but it's still a possibility to watch. The Reds spent their last two top MLB Draft picks on shortstops (Steele Hall and Justin Lebron). They also have De La Cruz at the big league level.

Lewis would be able to be used in a blockbuster trade to acquire a big talent, but it wouldn't make the most sense for the Reds. They need to build their prospect capital up, not tear it down.

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