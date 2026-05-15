Chris Paddack Ready to Prove He Belongs in First Start With Reds on Saturday

The Cincinnati Reds' hot start to the 2026 season has quickly spiraled into a nightmare. After Wednesday's loss to the Washington Nationals, the Reds have sole possession of last place in the National League Central.

Being a last-place team means there's more than one issue stopping this squad from reaching the mountaintop again. If there's one issue that needs to be singled out, it's pitching. From the starting pitching to the recently shaky bullpen, dependable arms have been hard to come by.

Before the start of the season, many would have assumed the starting rotation would be one of the strongest assests on this team. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed any of those dreams. The Reds were without Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo to start the season, while they have lossed Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder to injuries during the season.

The Reds have had zero luck when it comes to healthy pitching, even closer Emilio Pagan is down with a hamstring injury. That is why the move to bring in veteran pitcher Chris Paddack had to be done.

Forget The Past

May 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (33) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Paddack started the 2026 season with the Miami Marlins, and it was a start to forget. In six starts with the Marlins, Paddack went 0-5 and posted an ERA of 7.63.

Nothing about that stat line is promising, but on Wednesday, Paddack spoke with the media in his new locker room about his second chance in Cincinnati.

“I’m excited for this opportunity. You look at my stats to start the season, it's not ideal, right? It's never how we want to start. But that doesn't define who you are. And it's pretty cool to see a group of guys like this, front office, coaching staff, players saying, Hey, let's give this guy a chance. We know what he's capable of. I want to contribute any way I can, and I’m excited to get back on the saddle," Paddack told Mike Petraglia.

It appears the veteran pitcher understands the situation. A pitcher that hasn't posted any wins on the season is not exuding confidence from a restless fanbase.

Date Set

Apr 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack (33) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Fans will not have to wait long to see their new pitcher in action. Paddack is set to take the mound on Saturday when the Reds take on the Cleveland Guardians. Competitors always want the chance to compete again. On Saturday, Paddack will have the chance to do just that.

It's time to show up!