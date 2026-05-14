Cincinnati Reds Get 2 Injury Timeline Updates for Ace Hunter Greene

The Cincinnati Reds lost their ace, Hunter Greene, to an elbow injury during the early stages of Spring Training. Greene underwent elbow surgery that's supposed to keep him out until July.

He's been making progress in his recovery, as he's thrown and stretched it out to over 100 feet at this point. But the Reds recently received another promising update in Greene's path back to the big leagues.

According to Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith, Greene will throw his first bullpen on May 26 and will rejoin the team on May 29 to continue his road back to the mound.

The first bullpen back from a surgery like this is very exciting, but it doesn't mean he's necessarily close to being back in the big leagues. Greene will need to ramp up his bullpens to 100 percent before he can begin a minor league rehab assignment. After that, he will need his rehab assignment to go well before he can come back.

Reds' Pitching Staff Has Struggled in Hunter Greene's Absence

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Greene's absence, the Reds' rotation has struggled tremendously.

Brandon Williamson struggled before landing on the 60-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. Rhett Lowder was good for his first few starts, but also struggled recently before landing on the injured list. Brady Singer has struggled and holds an ERA of nearly 6.00. Andrew Abbott got off to a very slow start, but he's turned it around as of late. Chase Burns has been the biggest bright spot for the Reds' pitching staff this season, as he holds a 2.11 ERA through eight starts.

Nick Lodolo hasn't looked great since returning from a blister issue, and the Reds recently signed veteran Chris Paddack to fill the hole in the starting rotation.

Reds Need Hunter Greene Back More Than Anything

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Greene back is exactly what the Reds need as soon as humanly possible.

Greene was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season, holding a 2.76 ERA while helping push the Reds into a postseason spot.

He's been one of the more dominant pitchers in the league for the last few seasons, but injuries have crushed his momentum every time he seems to get going. Now, he's quickly approaching his return to the Reds, which the team desperately needs.

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