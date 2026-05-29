Christopher Sanchez's Historic May Shouldn't Overshadow Chase Burns' Dominance

The month of May wasn't very kind to the Cincinnati Reds. Ahead of the final three games in May, the Reds sit at 9-15 on the month with the chance to finish 12-15 if they sweep the Atlanta Braves.

A lot has gone wrong for the Reds this month, but a few things have gone right. The Reds have seen consistent play from Elly De La Cruz, but they've also seen dominant performances from Chase Burns and Andrew Abbott.

Abbott has turned his season around in a big way, dominating the month of May. Burns has been even better, but he's still not going to win the National League Pitcher of the Month award.

Chase Burns Won't Win NL Pitcher of the Month for May

Mar 18, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The reason Burns isn't going to win the award is simple. It's Christopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies in a landslide.

Sanchez has put together a historically dominant month in which he's made five starts and surrendered zero earned runs. Sanchez has tossed 39 innings and allowed 25 hits and three walks while striking out 45 batters. It's one of the most dominant pitching months in the history of baseball.

All five of Sanchez's starts have been at least seven innings with one of them being a complete game shutout.

But this shouldn't overshadow how dominant Burns was, too.

Chase Burns' Dominance Shouldn't Be Completely Overshadowed

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) runs off the field after the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Burns made five starts and covered 30 1/3 innings in May. He only surrendered 16 hits, eight walks, and four earned runs, good for an ERA of 1.19 on the month. In most situations, Burns' dominance would have been enough to earn him some league-wide praise, but it's been Sanchez who's getting all the credit.

Burns' dominance has kept the Reds in games. Cincinnati has struggled this month, but it doesn't struggle when Burns is on the mound. He's been credited with the win in each of his last four starts. The Reds only have nine wins in 24 games this month. They have four wins in five starts from Burns.

This kind of production has seen his season ERA drop to 1.96 after starting the month at 2.20. If he can continue moving in this direction, the Reds could have a potential Cy Young candidate on their hands.

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