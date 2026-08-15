The Cincinnati Reds farm system was in dire need of new blood.

After being ranked 25th of 30 systems by Baseball America a month ago, the Front Office had made their draft strategy very clear. Draft talent. Easier said than done. In 2025, the Reds organization went the route of acquiring high school-aged talent with their first couple of picks. Steele Hall was the Reds' first-round and ninth overall pick, followed up by second-round pick (51st overall) of high school pitcher Aaron Watson.

The 2026 Strategy

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker (21) slides back into first base against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For this year's draft, the Reds did not select a high school prospect until their 5th round. That pick was Dylan Bowen out of Hanover Central High (Indiana). The front office is clearly trying to bring in college-aged players who can contribute to this farm system immediately and possibly to the major league club in a couple of years.

Thus, the Reds drafted Justin Lebron out of Alabama with their 18th overall pick. At one time, Lebron was possibly going to challenge UCLA's Roch Cholowsky as a prospect for the first overall pick in 2026. But due to some struggles during the 2026 season, Lebron fell to the Reds and they were glad to pick him, knowing the skill set he has. Lebron's ceiling on his talent is something this organization is in desperate need.

With their second-round pick, they selected another player who fell in the draft. Eric Becker, out of Virginia, was projected to be picked much higher in the 2026 draft. But much like Lebron the Reds were willing to acquire his services 58th overall. Becker batted .348 in three years with the University of Virginia. And his skills at the plate are definitely what the Reds want in their system.

Cincinnati had a second-round compensatory pick and they used it on another college-aged talent. Mulivai Levu, a 1st baseman for UCLA with hit tool grades that are above average and a power stroke. He hit 18 home runs this past season, and if the power maxes out, he could be a starting first baseman in the big leagues.

The Immediate Results

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) hits a triple against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becker was the first 2026 Draft pick to be assigned to a Reds Affiliate team. The infielder was assigned to the Dayton Dragons and made his debut on August 6th. He went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Becker would hit his first professional home run only two days later. So far, so good for the second-round pick.

MLevu debuted for the Daytona Tortugas this week on August 11th. And with this first professional hit in his first professional game, he left the yard. Levu's power is undeniable and if his debut is any indication of his future, it is quite bright.

Lebron also debuted earlier this week with High-A Dayton. The shortstop has made an immediate impact at the plate and defensively at shortstop. Offensively, he is hitting .400 and hit his first professional home run on Friday night.

It is a small sample size, but the top Draft Picks for the Cincinnati Reds organization has been positive. Let's hope these guys can continue their great starts for the season of the 2026 season.