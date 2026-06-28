Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Dominates in Potential Final Rehab Start

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Green took the mound on Sunday for his third rehab start, his second with Triple-A Louisville. He was fantastic.

Greene Dominates In Second Triple-A Rehab Start

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 innings, retiring 16 straight batters to finish up his outing. He threw 82 pitches, 54 for strikes, and did not walk a batter with four strikeouts. A great performance as he left in line for the win.

In the first, he forced a flyout, a groundout, and struck out the third batter. In the second, he allowed the only hit of his outing, a double to Orlando Arcia, but he bounced back, getting a strikeout, flyout, and a groundout. He proceeded to dominate St.Paul's lineup to retire the last 16 batters he saw to wrap up what looks to be his final rehab start before he rejoins the Reds rotation.

What Getting Greene Back Does For The Reds Going Forward

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting the former second-overall pick back gives the Reds flexibility in the rotation. For one, it can help reduce the innings for Chase Burns, who has been an All-Star-quality pitcher this season. If that's not the route they go for, it gives the team flexibility to make moves at the trade deadline to potentially move Brady Singer.

Singer is in the final year of team control this season and can be expendable. Getting anything back for him that can help either the bullpen or as bench depth will go a long way as the Reds look to stay alive during a late-season playoff push.

TJ Friedl Is Back With The Reds, Is This The Right Move?

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) makes a sliding catch off the bat of Tyler Freeman in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds recalled outfielder TJ Friedl on Sunday after placing Blake Dunn on the injured list with an elbow injury. Dunn left Friday's game with the injury, and it is something he has dealt with in the past during his time in the minor leagues.

The Reds had other options. Some were moves that required other moves to be made, such as adding players to the 40-man roster to make it work. Michael Toglia is an example of this. Will Benson was optioned down to Triple-A on Monday.

Friedl has not looked good this season offensively or defensively in what has been the worst year of his career to date. He's slashing .178/.257/.255 with just eight extra-base hits and was hitting in the leadoff spot for the majority of his time with the team. If he can regain some of the magic he had over the last three seasons, he can be a benefit to the Reds. If he continues to struggle, the team needs to rethink their strategy with him when Blake Dunn returns, or if someone at the Triple-A level or a trade is made.

The Reds are 39-42 on the season prior to Sunday's game against the Pirates and will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers on Monday.

You can see highlights of Greene's start below:

Hunter Greene tossed 6 1/3 innings for the Louisville Bats in his third rehab start on Sunday.



Greene retired the last 16 batters he faced.



He gave up just one hit, struck out four, and did not walk a batter.



He threw 54 of his 82 pitches for strikes. #Reds pic.twitter.com/Vzk66PhRR9 — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) June 28, 2026