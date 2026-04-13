Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Is On A Historic Pace To Begin The 2026 Season
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CINCINNATI – Reds star Elly De La Cruz hit two home runs and stole two bases over the weekend in the series versus the Los Angeles Angels. He is on pace to do something only Shohei Ohtani has done in Major League Baseball history, joining the 50/50 club.
Running Elly is Back?
In 2024, Elly De La Cruz led baseball with 67 stolen bases. Last season, even before the injury slowed him down, he was still running less frequently and ended the season with 37 stolen bases. As of Sunday, April 12, De La Cruz currently has five stolen bases in 16 games. That puts him on pace to steal 51 bases this season. While still not the number he put up in 2024, he has only been caught stealing just once to this point. In 2024, he was caught 16 times. If he can be more effective, the lower stolen base total can be just as impactful if he is caught less frequently. FanGraphs had him projected to steal 38 bases this season.
What makes the stolen base total impressive is the amount of power he has shown to begin the season. He has five home runs in the first 16 games. He is currently on pace to hit 51 home runs this season. His current career high is 25 in the 2024 season. Last season, he showed promise with his power, hitting 18 home runs in the first half of the season. He had just four to finish out the season after dealing with a quad injury in July.
Right Handed Power
One of the most impressive notes on Elly De La Cruz's season so far, if those projections aren't already, is his hitting ability right-handed this season. He is currently a better hitter statistically versus left-handed pitching.
In 22 at-bats versus left-handers this season, De La Cruz is slashing .318/.348/.909 with four home runs and a double. He isn't exactly struggling against right-handed pitching either. He is batting .262 with a .748 OPS with a home run and two doubles.
De La Cruz’s current home run total from the right side was 13 to begin the season. With his four this season, he is on pace to surpass that total significantly.
Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart are willing the Reds to win. The rest of the offense is just flat out bad to begin the season. There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is in the running to be an All-Star starter this season. If the rest of the offense can get it going, he may be a serious candidate to win the league's MVP.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan