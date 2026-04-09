Concerning Trend Emerging for Reds Starter Brady Singer

The Reds are off to an 8-4 start this season, mostly due to their pitching staff. However, Brady Singer, who is usually one of the most consistent starters, has struggled mightily and he did so again on Wednesday night in Cincinnati's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

Singer gave up six runs on 10 hits in just 2 2/3 innings. However, more concerning is that Singer's velocity was noticeably lower. On the season, his four-seam fastball was averaging 91 mph, but on Wednesday, it was averaging just 89.4 mph. Singer wasn't fooling anyone as he generated just six whiffs all night long and gave up an alarming eight hard-hit balls during his short outing. He threw 48 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

Singer's ERA is now 7.71 on the season.

What They Had to Say

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Reds manager Terry Francona and Singer spoke to the media after the game about the rough outing on the mound.

"He had a hard time, obviously, putting away hitters," Francona said. "There weren't some balls that were hit hard, there were some balls that were hit hard. There were a lot of base runners and a lot of hits. He just couldn't find the pitch that when he gets to two strikes, he can do something with them."

Francona was asked about Singer's velocity being down.

"I agree with that. Actually, since the blister, I think it's been a tick down. I think he will pitch himself back into that."

However, Singer downplayed the blister and said he's fine.

"The blister feels fine," Singer says. "The finger feels fine. It's just not coming out as well as I want to, but the blister is totally fine."

Singer said he's just had to battle in his first three starts of the season.

"Wasn't very good, pitches weren't very sharp. A lot of balls in the middle of the plate and I just really couldn't get to the corner...I've just had to battle. I am not as sharp as I want to be. Obviously, not much of anything as I want to be. Just keep working at it, keep working to get outs, and keep plugging in different ideas of how to get guys out."

While Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and Rhett Lowder have gotten off to strong starts, they’re still young and inexperienced, and there are going to be ups and downs along the way. That’s why the Reds need Brady Singer, along with Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene when healthy, to step up and provide some stability.

You can watch Francona's full postgame comments below: