To start 2024, right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips was the No. 4 prospect in the entire organization. By June of that year, Phillips struggled in Triple-A so much that he found himself on the developmental list and was sent down to the Reds' complex in Arizona for a reset.

A little less than two years later, Phillips, now a reliever, recorded his first career save in a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Phillips has loud stuff, but his control and command have been major weaknesses throughout his career," Rotowire wrote in 2024. "He gave up 23 earned runs in 10.1 innings over his three most recent starts for Triple-A Louisville, and the assignment to the complex will presumably allow him to work on some mechanical stuff that's easier to address in a less competitive environment."

On Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park, it all came full circle.

With Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, and Pierce Johnson unavailable on Monday night, the Reds called on Phillips to secure the save.

"We kind of all knew it was going to come down to one of the guys that have been throwing earlier in the games" Phillips said. "Because Tony and Pagan, even Pierce, they were all down today. I kind of had an idea. I thought I was ready for it. I come in, there is a lot more emotions. I don't throw many strikes early. I put myself in a little pickle there."

It certainly looked rough early, as he started the inning by walking Macell Ozuna on four pitches. Next batter, he faced left-handed slugger Ryan O'Hearn and walked him in a lengthy eight-pitch at-bat.

With two runners on and nobody out, Cincinnati pitching coach Derek Johnson paid Phillips a mound visit.

It seemed to calm Phillips down and give him exactly what he needed. The right-hander struck out Jared Triolo, got Spencer Horwitz to fly out to left field, and induced a weak pop-up by Nick Gonzales to secure the victory and earn his first career save.

When asked what Phillips changed after the first two batters, he kept it simple.

"Basically, just trust my stuff. We know it's good. I know it's good. Throw the ball in the strike zone and I should be alright."

Reds manager Terry Francona joked after the game that he doesn't need to make it so difficult.

"You know what, adversity is for spring training," Francona said. "I was kind of teasing him afterwards and said, 'you know, you don't have to walk those guys.' But any experience is a good experience. He came in the other night and threw it very well. He got it done tonight, so he will leave feeling good."

From top prospect to rookie ball and now to his first career save just two years later, it’s hard not to be happy for Phillips. He earned his way back by trusting his stuff and pounding the zone, and it feels like he’s going to be a big part of Cincinnati’s bullpen in 2026.

You can watch Francona's postgame comments below: