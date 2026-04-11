Exciting Reds Outfielder May Be on the Verge of a Major League Debut

The Cincinnati Reds haven't seen the production from their outfield that they would have wanted to this season. In fact, their outfield has struggled tremendously.

TJ Friedl got off to a horrible start, but has begun to find his way again. Spencer Steer has battled tough batted ball luck, but his numbers don't look good either. The same can be said for Will Benson and Noelvi Marte. It's clear the Reds need a spark in their outfield if they want to begin moving in the right direction again.

MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo recently put together a list with one potential impact call-up for each team in MLB. For the Reds, they highlighted prospect outfielder Hector Rodriguez as a potential breakout player.

Hector Rodriguez Looks Like the Reds' Next Great Outfielder

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Meet Héctor Rodríguez, professional hitter. He makes a ton of contact, though he does swing at pretty much everything, with high chase rates and very low swing-and-miss rates," they wrote. "But it works with as much bat speed as pretty much anyone in the organization, and he’s posted a .952 OPS over his first 10 games in Triple-A this year. His ability to play all three outfield spots could provide options for the Major League staff soon."

Rodriguez is a very exciting prospect with a lot of potential. He's posted an OPS near .900 early in the year at Triple-A while walking nearly as many times as he's struck out. Rodriguez has also clubbed a pair of homers with a trio of doubles.

His zone swing rate and zone contact rate both rank near the bottom of Triple-A, though. When he is putting the bat on the ball, it's loud, as his average exit velocity is over 90 miles per hour.

But he might not be the first Reds outfielder to be called up.

Rece Hinds, JJ Bleday Will Likely Be Promoted First

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Rece Hinds against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Reds will likely turn to Rece Hinds and JJ Bleday before Rodriguez. Both of these outfielders have crushed at the Triple-A level early in the year, prompting fans to call for their elevation to the big leagues.

Both will probably find a spot with the Reds in the coming months. Bleday will likely take Benson's spot if he continues to hit well while Benson continues to struggle. Hinds will probably take Marte's spot if the Reds see a need to send Marte down.

Either way, both Hinds and Bleday are ahead of Rodriguez on the organizational depth chart. Barring a huge breakout from Rodriguez, he likely won't be added to the roster for a few more months at the least.

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